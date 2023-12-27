Hamas Apologists Illegally Block Access to JFK Airport, Disrupting Traffic During Peak Travel Season in NYC (VIDEO)

A group of pro-Hamas protesters has blocked multiple roads leading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The protest, causing significant traffic delays, has turned the post-holiday travel period into a travel nightmare for many travelers as they return from holiday vacations.

Port Authority Police are actively responding to the situation, with multiple arrests reported as protestors continue to obstruct access to the airport.

The protests have forced travelers to undertake extraordinary measures, with some seen navigating the blockades on foot, luggage in tow, in desperate attempts to make their flights.

WATCH:

DEVELOPING: Pro-Gaza “protesters” illegally block multiple roads into JFK Airport in New York City during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. These people are domestic extremists. pic.twitter.com/xSTTOymnhZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 27, 2023

Last week, the extremist group also targeted O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, but no arrests were reported.

Yahoo News reported:

A nearly 100-car caravan led by the group “US Palestinian Community Network“ confronted state lawmakers and temporarily shut down both sides of I-190 Saturday afternoon in support of Palestine. The caravan’s first stop was at Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky’s home in Evanston, according to the group’s Instagram page. Protesters then went to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s home in Chicago, shouting chants of “Long live Palestine!” The senator did come outside to speak with protesters. In the group’s Instagram video, Durbin did say “… I will do more,” but didn’t provide many details. For the third stop, the caravan went toward O’Hare International Airport and disrupted traffic on I-190 and Manheim Road. Both sides of the roadway were temporarily shut down and traffic was at a standstill.

WATCH: