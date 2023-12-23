Governor Newsom Rejects Plan to Block Trump From 2024 California Ballot (VIDEO)

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) rejected a plan to block Trump from the 2024 ballot.
“There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our liberties and even to our democracy. But in California, we defeat candidates at the polls. Everything else is a political distraction,” Newsom said on Friday.
NEW: CA governor Gavin Newsom is *defending* Donald Trump after the Colorado Supreme Court voted to remove him from their ballot.
Finding Democrats who still support democracy is rare these days.
The comment from Newsom came days after Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis called on the Secretary of State to consider removing Trump from California's ballot.
Earlier this week California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis urged the Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley N. Weber, to consider legal avenues for barring Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.
In a letter addressed to Secretary Weber, Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis referenced the Colorado State Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.
The idiot Lt Governor actually said in her letter that Trump must be at least 40 years old to run for US President.
The Constitution clearly states that a person must be at least 35 years old.
Read the full letter:
Based on the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling in Anderson v. Griswold (2023 CO 63), I urge you to explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.
I am prompted by the Colorado Supreme Court’s recent ruling that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot as a Presidential Candidate due to his role in inciting an insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of our democracy.
Specifically, the Colorado Supreme Court held in Anderson v. Griswold (2023 CO 63) that Trump’s insurrection disqualifies him under section three of the Fourteenth Amendment to stand for presidential re-election. Because the candidate is ineligible, the court ruled, it would be a
“wrongful act” for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on that state’s presidential primary ballot. Furthermore, Colorado’s Supreme Court cites conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to make their case, saying the following, “As then-Judge Gorsuch recognized in Hassan, it is ‘a state’s legitimate interest in protecting the integrity and practical functioning of the political process’ that ‘permits it to exclude from the ballot candidates who are constitutionally prohibited from assuming office.
California must stand on the right side of history. California is obligated to determine if Trump is ineligible for the California ballot for the same reasons described in Anderson. The Colorado decision can be the basis for a similar decision here in our state. The constitution is clear: you must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist.
There will be the inevitable political punditry about a decision to remove Trump from the ballot. but this is not a matter of political gamesmanship. This is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy.
Time is of the essence as your announcement of the certified list of candidates for the March 5, 2024, primary election is coming up next weck, on December 28, 2023.
Thank you for all your work to make our state’s elections a shining example across the country and world and for your time and consideration on this urgent matter.