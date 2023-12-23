Governor Newsom Rejects Plan to Block Trump From 2024 California Ballot (VIDEO)

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) rejected a plan to block Trump from the 2024 ballot.

“There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our liberties and even to our democracy. But in California, we defeat candidates at the polls. Everything else is a political distraction,” Newsom said on Friday.

WATCH:

NEW: CA governor Gavin Newsom is *defending* Donald Trump after the Colorado Supreme Court voted to remove him from their ballot. Finding Democrats who still support democracy is rare these days. The comment from Newsom came days after Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis called on the… pic.twitter.com/JuvlwZIk7f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 23, 2023

Earlier this week California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis urged the Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley N. Weber, to consider legal avenues for barring Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Weber, Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis referenced the Colorado State Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The idiot Lt Governor actually said in her letter that Trump must be at least 40 years old to run for US President.

The Constitution clearly states that a person must be at least 35 years old.

Read the full letter: