“Goldie, Goldie You Can’t Hide, We Charge You with Genocide” – Anti-Jew Leftists Swarm Jewish Owned Falafel Restaurant – Threaten Establishment Because It is Owned by Jews (VIDEO)

The Jew-hating leftists were out on the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The protest mob targeted a Jewish-owned falafel restaurant chanting, “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!” Several of the protesters were waving Palestinian flags.

This was a direct threat against the owners of the Jewish restaurant. It’s like something you would have seen in Germany back in the 1930s.

Democrat Governor Democrat Senators Democrat AG Democrat Congressmen Democrat Mayor Democrat DA You get what you vote for Pennsylvania, and it’s looking very anti-semitic https://t.co/I4OH0cE4rA — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 4, 2023

For the record — “Goldie’s” is a chain of vegan falafel restaurants in Philadelphia, 6000 miles away from Gaza. Pro-Hamas protesters accused them of genocide because the restaurant is owned by Jews.

This is what bigotry looks like.