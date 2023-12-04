“Goldie, Goldie You Can’t Hide, We Charge You with Genocide” – Anti-Jew Leftists Swarm Jewish Owned Falafel Restaurant – Threaten Establishment Because It is Owned by Jews (VIDEO)

Jew-hating leftists protest outside a Jewish-owned restaurant in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The Jew-hating leftists were out on the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The protest mob targeted a Jewish-owned falafel restaurant chanting, “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!” Several of the protesters were waving Palestinian flags.

This was a direct threat against the owners of the Jewish restaurant. It’s like something you would have seen in Germany back in the 1930s.

For the record — “Goldie’s” is a chain of vegan falafel restaurants in Philadelphia, 6000 miles away from Gaza. Pro-Hamas protesters accused them of genocide because the restaurant is owned by Jews.

This is what bigotry looks like.

