“Goldie, Goldie You Can’t Hide, We Charge You with Genocide” – Anti-Jew Leftists Swarm Jewish Owned Falafel Restaurant – Threaten Establishment Because It is Owned by Jews (VIDEO)

The Jew-hating leftists were out on the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday night.
The protest mob targeted a Jewish-owned falafel restaurant chanting, “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!” Several of the protesters were waving Palestinian flags.
This was a direct threat against the owners of the Jewish restaurant. It’s like something you would have seen in Germany back in the 1930s.
Democrat Governor
Democrat Senators
Democrat AG
Democrat Congressmen
Democrat Mayor
Democrat DA
You get what you vote for Pennsylvania, and it’s looking very anti-semitic https://t.co/I4OH0cE4rA
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 4, 2023
For the record — “Goldie’s” is a chain of vegan falafel restaurants in Philadelphia, 6000 miles away from Gaza. Pro-Hamas protesters accused them of genocide because the restaurant is owned by Jews.
Goldie's is a chain of vegan falafel restaurants in Philadelphia, 6000 miles away from Gaza.
Pro Hamas protesters accused them of genocide because the restaurant is owned by Jews.
Are falafel balls in Philly a threat to peace in the Middle East, or are these just Antisemites? https://t.co/6HvKmRHHoF
— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) December 3, 2023
This is what bigotry looks like.
A mob gathered outside Goldie's falafel restaurant (1911 Sansom Street, Philly). Turn on the sound and listen. This is what antisemitism sounds like. Not everyone in the crowd may fully understand what they're doing, but holding a falafel place responsible for Israel is bigotry. https://t.co/dkyXDlXddu
— Carl (@HistoryBoomer) December 4, 2023