The Georgia State Farm Center Election Night Report Is Proof that Chris Wray’s FBI Was in on the Election Fraud Cover-Up and More

This is the second part to our series on the FBI report on illicit and illegal election night activities at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia on November 3, 2020.

As reported on Monday – Chris Wray’s FBI, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, released a report in June 2023 where they announced that they “did not uncover any violations” during their investigation of the late-night ballot counting at The State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Election Day November 3, 2020.

According to the report, “Teams of investigators from the FBI, GBI, and Georgia SOS conducted independent and simultaneous interviews of Fulton County elections workers who were involved in the processing and scanning of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on Election Night on November 3, 2020. Investigators from the three law enforcement agencies also reviewed the entire unedited security video footage of the events in question at State Farm Arena. SOS investigators independently interviewed party observers who were present at State Farm Arena that evening.”

They say they did not uncover any violations or evidence of wrongdoing. That’s because they hid it from their report.

The interviews for this investigation took place back in December 2020 following the November 2020 election.

According to the FBI-GBI report, the “bulk of the investigation appears to have been conducted in December 2020 and January 2021, but both the State Election Board and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office was backed up reviewing claims.”

Again, the report was just released in June 2023 by Chris Wray’s FBI and the GBI in Georgia – along with Georgia SOS Brad Raffensperger. It appears that there was no new information in the report other than what was known in December 2020, so it begs the question – Why did it take three years for Chris Wray’s FBI to release the report?

Several election officials went back to the State Farm Arena and they began counting ballots late at night without observers present. According to the Georgia Republican Party at the time, this was unlawful activity.

Joe Hoft, who is a contributor at The Gateway Pundit, first released video at the time exposing election workers at the State Farm Center on Election night shoving stacks of ballots through the machines several times.

In one instance, the stack of ballots was fed through one machine three times by operator Ruby Freeman, and that same stack of ballots was then fed through another machine by-election worker Ralph Jones. The same stack of ballots went through the machines at least four times!

Here again, is video of the election workers pulling hidden ballots out from under a draped table, jamming the ballots through the machines multiple times.

** It should be noted that this was not just happening at one table but at multiple tables.

* * * * * * * * * *

Following the 2020 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft were sued by two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Shae Moss, her daughter. The two women claim that they were threatened after Rudy Giuliani, Jim, and Joe reported on their illicit activities late at night on November 3, 2020.

In August of this year, Obama-appointed DC Judge Beryl Howell decided that Rudy Giuliani was legally liable for defaming two Georgia election workers, Ruby and Shae, because he was late in producing relevant evidence to the election workers’ attorneys. So she pronounced Rudy guilty of the crime! We later learned that Rudy could not turn over the documents to the attorneys because he was not holding the information – investigators were holding it in another case against Rudy.

Rudy is innocent and never lied about the election workers. He never admitted to lying.

Rudy will now be forced to sit through a show trial in front of Judge Beryl Howell in the coming days as a DC jury decides how much he will be forced to pay Ruby and her daughter, Shae.

What is shocking is that the FBI concluded that the female and male Georgia poll workers who jammed stacks of ballots through voting machines numerous times on election night 2020 after observers were sent home — did nothing wrong!

The FBI had to publish a disgustingly obvious dishonest report to come to this conclusion!

* * * * * * * * * *

Fast forward to this weekend, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft discussed the case with a very prominent attorney. We were advised to review the report released in June by Chris Wray’s FBI, GBI, and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

And what we found was clear-cut dishonesty by Chris Wray’s FBI and Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger.

We feel this is too important to only release one report on our findings.

Chris Wray’s FBI, the GBI and GA SOS interviewed the individual who created the fake Ruby Freeman social media page and published totally fabricated posts that allegedly were put up by Ruby Freeman.

(For the record, The Gateway Pundit did not post these social media reports at the time because they were completely over the top. We knew they were likely fake.)

Here is what is interesting: The FBI interviewed the “man” who created the fake Ruby Freeman account, but they NEVER named him in the report. His name was redacted for some reason?

From the report:

“He created the @rubyfreeman Georgia account but did not write the specific post regarding tampering with the 2020 election,” according to the FBI report. “On December 4, 2020, he came across Instagram user “@[redacted] who posted the supposed confession by Freeman. Shortly thereafter, @[redacted] changed their account name to @rubyfreeman_georgia. That account holder subsequently changed the account name to “rubyfreeman_georgia. The account was later made private, and then deleted. [redacted] created a new @rubyfreeman_georgia account and described his account as being a fake or parody account.”

FBI report page 9

The FBI did not arrest the man, as far as we know. Why not?

Who is this man? Why was his name redacted?

Why was the second man’s name redacted? Why was the second man not arrested?

And, more importantly, Ruby Freeman did not sue these men despite saying it was this man’s actions that led to the online abuse and harassment she received!

Of course, the report mentions this in passing.

* * * * * * * * * *

THERE’S MORE!

The “Investigative Findings” or conclusion of the FBI, GBI, and GA SOS report omits the most important accusations!

The Gateway Pundit was the first to report that the election workers, Ruby Freeman, Shae Moss, Ralph Jones, and others, were shoving stacks of ballots through the machines numerous times. There is a video of Ruby taking a stack of ballots and shoving the ballots through the machines three times! There is a video of Ralph shoving that same stack of ballots through his machine after they were fed through Ruby’s machine.

There is also proof that Ruby was operating the machine despite not being qualified to operate it! How is that legal?.

After a three-year investigation — Chris Wray and the FBI DO NOT EVEN MENTION THIS in their Investigative findings.

The FBI DID NOT include one word in their conclusion on the numerous election workers double and triple feeding ballots through the voting machines late at night after the election observers were sent home!

The FBI omitted any mention of the most important evidence of a crime in their report!

It is clear from their actions that the FBI was in on the cover-up.

And now they got caught.

They don’t even mention that the ballots were fed through the machines numerous times!

They are lying by omission.

Throughout the 2020 election and its aftermath it was obvious that Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were not going to lift a finger to protect the integrity of the elections.

We saw it when Bill Barr shut down the USPS ballot scandal.

We saw it when the DOJ-FBi allowed GOP observers to be locked out of the counting rooms in the battleground states.

We saw it when Bill Barr mocked the presence of ballot mules dropping dozens of ballots in unguarded ballot drop boxes.

We saw it when there was no investigation of the mysterious late-night ballot drops.

We saw it when they ignored the curious drop-and-roll method used in the swing states.

We saw it when the battleground states all announced they were shutting down their counting for the night on election night for the first time in history.

And now we see it in this completely disingenuous report by the FBI on the State Farm Center ballot stuffing operation.

They wanted us all to miss this part!

But we caught them.

Here again is the full FBI, GBI, and GA SOS report: