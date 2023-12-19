Georgia Elections Workers Sue Giuliani Again – Seek to “Permanently Bar” Him From Making Public Statements About Their 2020 Election Activity

Georgia elections workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued Rudy Giuliani again on Monday seeking to “permanently bar” him from making public statements about them related to their involvement in counting ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

The defamation suit was related to Giuliani’s statements about the two Georgia election workers seen on surveillance video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night in 2020.

Video played at a Georgia Senate hearing in December 2020 allegedly showed the election workers scanning ballots without an independent state monitor present.

“The two women asked the court to prevent Giuliani from “making or publishing … further statements repeating any and all false claims that plaintiffs engaged in election fraud, illegal activity, or misconduct of any kind during or related to the 2020 presidential election.” ABC News reported.

The new lawsuit comes after a DC jury on Friday ruled that Rudy Giuliani owes plaintiffs $148 MILLION in Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss’ lawsuit against him for alleged defamation after he claimed the two women contributed to voter fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell decided Giuliani was liable for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss because he didn’t turn over electronic devices the FBI confiscated from him.

Because of the default judgment, Rudy Giuliani was unable to present any evidence, including the State Farm Arena surveillance video, to back up his claims.

Giuliani spoke to The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson exclusively on Friday night to share his thoughts and plans to appeal the DC Court’s finding that he defamed Georgia 2020 election workers.

“My next steps are going to be to appeal it.” Giuliani told TGP’s Jordan Conradson, “It is going to take a while because there’s so much to appeal.”

“I don’t think it could even be described as a trial, because the trial allows you to offer evidence in your defense. I was prohibited from doing that. I was even sort of subtly threatened with jail if I did it, of being held in contempt. So, there are many points on appeal: the fact that she found liability based on a failure of discovery when there were thousands of documents discovered, and I did a deposition, full and complete, without taking the Fifth Amendment and answered all their questions. I’ve never heard of you find somebody guilty based on they didn’t turn over a document. And of this magnitude. I guess the simplest way to put it is at no point did I have an opportunity to offer any evidence in my defense. There was no trial on the merits; she decided it peremptorily. And then, when I tried to do it to mitigate the damages, I was told that I would be contradicting what she had found, and I’d be in contempt of the orders,” Rudy told Conradson.

Rudy Giuliani refused to back down in an interview with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

“They want me to lie!” Giuliani said.

WATCH: