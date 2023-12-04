Geert Wilders on his Dutch Coalition Must-Haves: “Stop Immigration and Give Our People their Money Back”

Ezra Levant from Rebel News has conducted the first English-language interview with Dutch election winner Geert Wilders, who won 37 seats or 24.6% of the Dutch vote on November 22 and now needs to find another 38 seats to form a coalition in the 150-seat Second Chamber in The Hague, which elects the government.

Dutch coalition governments are always based on compromise, so Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party will presumably not be able to implement all of its program, which has included banning mosques and the Koran in the Netherlands. Ezra Levant asked Wilders what the most important planks of his platform are, which he would not give up on.

“Our first priority is immigration,” Wilders said. “To cut back the enormous figures of immigation and aslyum seekers. Holland and the European Union cannot take it anymore. We are overcrowded, and people are fed up with it.”

“The second priority is that Dutch people feel they are totally neglected. Indigenous Dutch people believe that while we spend 16, 17 billion Euros a year on abolishing nitrogen or climate change, they have trouble paying for their utilities, the rent, gas for their car, social security, and health care. So we believe we should stop feeding those leftist, liberal ideological nonsense issues and make sure our people have enough money in their pocket.”

“Those are the most important issues: Stop the immigration and the asylum seekers, be proud of our own cultural identity, and make better choices of the money that we have. Don’t spend it on Africa or other countries in the European Union; give our own people their money back with lower taxes for the Dutch.”

Ezra Levant asked Wilders whether any world leaders had congratulated him on his election victory, although he is not Prime Minister yet. “I got a lot of invitations, but I’m not sure if they are public,” Wilders said.

“From Israel the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Eli Cohen) and the Minister of Intelligence (Gila Gamliel), and people from Likud, who invited me.”

Wilders has traveled to Israel frequently since he first went to work on a kibbutz in 1980 when he was 17.

“I spoke to Viktor Orbán, who I have known for a long time, and who called me and congratulated me, and politicians from South America and (North) America,” Wilders said.

“They are in panic now in Brussels,” Wilders said. “The signal throughout Europe and the world is quite clear. People are fed up with how they are dealt with by the sitting elite.”