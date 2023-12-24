Gaza: IDF Finds Suicide Vests for Children in Clinic, Hamas Terrorist Films Himself being Neutralized by Elite IDF Commandos

In grueling house-house combat in Khan Yunis, soldiers of the IDF Givati Brigade killed five Hamas terrorists emerging from a terror tunnel. The IDF discovered suicide vests for children in a medical clinic that also held dozens of mortars and hundreds of grenades. A terrorist filmed his last moments on his GoPro before being eliminated by the elite IDF Egoz Unit.

The IDF continues its ground operation against Hamas in Gaza: IDF troops located a Hamas weapons compound—including explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades, and intelligence documents—located near schools, a mosque, and a medical… pic.twitter.com/BXHzWmyHKr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 24, 2023

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops located a Hamas weapons compound inside a civilian structure, Arutz Sheva reports. Explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades, and intelligence documents were found inside the compound, which was located adjacent to schools, a mosque, and a medical clinic.

Kindergarten toys? IDF troops found toy boxes filled with dozens of mortar shells, warheads and RPG type anti-tank missiles in a kindergarten in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/akyJeBnX6i — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 23, 2023

IDF troops identified a number of terrorists that exited a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip, calling in an aerial strike that killed the terrorists. Seven terrorists were killed in Jabalya by IDF troops together with aircraft and artillery, and four Hamas observation assets were destroyed,

The Givati Brigade operating in Khan Yunishas has been killing terrorists in close-quarters combat for three weeks.

“This past week, five terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft and began to shoot at forces in the area. Soldiers of the Givati Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit rushed the terrorists and eliminated them at close range. Immediately afterward, the forces identified four additional terrorists emerging from a nearby building. The soldiers directed IAF aircraft in a strike on the building that killed the terrorists,” the IDF stated.

“In another strike during a raid on buildings in Khan Yunis, an explosive device was detonated against the soldiers. As a result, Staff Sergeant Nir Rafael Kananian and Staff Sergeant Birhanu Kassie, may their memories be a blessing, were killed, and five additional soldiers were injured. The following day, soldiers of the Givati Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit, in cooperation with the Engineering Corps, detonated the booby-trapped buildings where the soldiers were killed,” the military said.

Soldiers from the IDF’s Egoz Unit, who specialize in guerilla warfare, have been fighting for the past three weeks together with the Givati Brigade in Hamas’ strongholds in the heart of Khan Yunis. After identifying the terrorist, the soldiers opened fire and eliminated him. Later, during searches of the area, the terrorist’s body was found, together with his weapon and his GoPro camera, which had captured the elimination.

Watch: Terrorist eliminated by IDF Egoz Soldiers

The IDF and Shin Bet apprehended hundreds of terror suspects in the Gaza Strip, and over 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives were brought for further questioning in Israel.

Overall, over 700 operatives from terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip have been taken for further questioning thus far.

Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked some 230 Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including in the Khan Yunis area in the south, where a fighter jet destroyed a compound and eliminated the terrorists inside, and in the area of Al-Shati Camp in the coastal north, JNS reports.

14 IDF soldiers fell in intense urban combat over the last two days. Since the start of Israel’s ground invasion on Oct. 27, 153 troops have been killed; 486 soldiers have died since the beginning of the war against Hamas on Oct. 7, JNS reports.

May their memory be a blessing.