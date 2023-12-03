Gavin Newsom’s Wife Intervenes and Reportedly THROWS IN TOWEL to Prevent Extended Face-Off After DeSantis Destroyed Newsom (VIDEO)

In a scene reminiscent of a high-stakes boxing match, California’s First Lady, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, reportedly stepped in to end the tense on-air debate between her husband, California’s communist Governor Gavin Newsom, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The intense showdown, moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity, was initially set to continue beyond the planned 90 minutes after both candidates appeared eager to carry on the intense exchange.

According to a report from NBC News, citing multiple sources, including DeSantis aides and unaffiliated individuals, Jennifer Siebel Newsom intervened on her husband’s behalf during a commercial break, saying, “We’re done.”

The DeSantis campaign’s communications director, Andrew Romeo, commented on the incident: “Gavin Newsom got beat so badly last night his wife literally had to throw in the towel for him. It was embarrassing.”​

However, aides to Governor Newsom have denied that Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s intervention was the reason for the debate’s conclusion. They argue that the decision to end the debate was mutually agreed upon by staffers from both governors.​

During the debate, the two governors clashed over a range of issues including crime, the economy, immigration, and various social topics.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity wasted no time in probing the two governors about the pattern of people leaving high-tax, high-regulation California for lower-tax, lower-regulation Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told the story of a Californian migrant who cited better governance in Florida as the reason for his move.

“So I was talking to a fella who had made the move from California to Florida, and he was telling me that Florida is much better governed, safer, better budget, lower taxes, all this stuff,” DeSantis said.

“And then he paused and he said, by the way, I’m Gavin Newsom’s father-in-law. So we do count Gavin’s in-laws as some of the people that have fled California and come to the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also pulled up a ‘Poop Map’ to underscore the severity of San Francisco’s public pooping epidemic and the hypocrisy of its leadership.

“This is a map of San Francisco,” said DeSantis.

“This is an app where they plot the human feces that are found on the streets of San Francisco. Almost the whole thing is covered except when a communist dictator comes to town. They cleaned everything up. So they’re willing to do it for a communist dictator, but they’re not willing to do it for their own people.”