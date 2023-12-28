Freed Israeli Hostage Mia Schem Shares Details of Her Captivity in Gaza: ‘Everyone Over There is a Terrorist’ (Video)

One of the targets of the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians on October 7th was an assault on a nature party where terrorists flew paragliders into the peaceful gathering and slaughtered nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers.

The killers also raped the beautiful young women attendees and took dozens of hostages while shooting indiscriminately at portable toilets hoping to kill young Jews hiding inside.

Mia Schem, a 21-year-old Israeli-French tattoo artist, was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the nature party and held hostage for 54 days. In her first interview since being released, she shared the horrors that she faced in Gaza, saying she “went through a holocaust” while in captivity.

Schem spoke with Channel 13 and shared why she decided to speak up about her experience and why it was vital that she be interviewed.

Schem shared, “It was important to me to refect the true situation regarding the people living in Gaza… who they really are and share what I went through in Gaza.”

The interviewer then asks, “What was important for you that people will realize?”

“That I went through holocaust,” she says calmly. “Everyone over there is a terrorist.”

Schem notes that after her abduction, she was held by a civilian family in Gaza that was involved with the terror group.

“Entire families are in the service of Hamas. I suddenly realized I was held captive by a family. I started asking myself questions. Why am I being held in a family’s household? Why are there children here? Why is there a woman here?”

Watch:

Former hostage Mia Schem: “I went through a Holocaust” pic.twitter.com/FsTGSd6OX7 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 28, 2023

Schem also shares the physical challenges she faced.

“The floor was splattered with blood and I yelled in pain, ‘I lost my arm!'”

“He (Hamas) started touching the upper part of my body. Suddenly, someone grabbed my hair, pulled me into a car and drove me to Gaza. I felt like an animal in a Zoo.”

“There was an operation room. No anesthesia or anything. I was choking on my own tears.”

“Then he looked down at me and said, ‘Enough or I will send you down the tunnel.'”