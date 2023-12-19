France’s Macron Caves to the Right in New TOUGH Immigration Bill, in a Political Victory for Marine Le Pen

President Emmanuel Macron paused his unsuccessful attempts to mediate foreign crises for a while and appears to be making a serious effort to tackle mass migration in France.

That means, of course, enacting tough, no-nonsense measures that will inevitably be called ‘far-right’ in the liberal-leftist-Globalist MSM.

Macron is trying to rebound after a shock defeat in the National Assembly last week when his flagship immigration bill was dismissed by without a debate.

Now, a group of French lawmakers struck a tentative deal on a bill to significantly toughen immigration laws.

Reuters reported:

“The government had initially said this would be a carrot-and-stick legislation that would make it easier for migrants working in sectors that lack labor to get a residency permit but would also make it easier to expel illegal migrants.

But, without a majority in the lower house of parliament since the June 2022 elections, and in order to gain support from the right, the government progressively agreed to water down measures meant to give some illegal migrants residency permits, while tightening access to welfare, among other steps.”

The deal was agreed by a special committee of seven senators and seven deputies.

It is in many ways good news for Macron, because the migration bill is a key aspect of his second mandate.

“But it could also boost Marine Le Pen, who called the outcome ‘a great ideological victory’ for her far-right party – which the government denies. The conservative Les Republicains, who have over the years hardened their discourse closer to that of the far-right, also claimed victory.”

While the left wing of Macron’s support base expressed unease about the bill, Marine Le Pen said her party would back the text, which in theory ensures it will be approved.

“‘This bill will make our system more efficient because it will drastically simplify our procedures for processing asylum applications, (and) because it will make it possible to expel criminal or radicalized foreigners more quickly’, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told parliament.”

But for many it’s a tough pill to swallow to see Le Pen’s policies espoused by the government.

Politico reported:

“’All the decisions are moving towards Marine Le Pen’s [2017] presidential manifesto. And at the time, it was a manifesto that caused a so-called republican outcry’ among centrists’, Jean-Philippe Tanguy, a [rightwing] National Rally MP, told [the press] on Monday.

‘We are talking, even among Macron’s supporters, of national preference, it’s an ideological victory for Marine Le Pen and [National Rally President] Jordan Bardella’, he added.

‘I’m delighted to see one of Marine Le Pen’s landmark proposals feature in the draft legislation’, Edwige Diaz, another far-right MP, said Monday, referring to a proposal to suspend access to free medical aid for foreigners.”

