France Deploying 90,000 Soldiers and Police for New Year’s Eve, Citing ‘Very High’ Terror Threat

France is deploying 90,000 police officers and soldiers nationwide for New Year’s Eve celebrations, citing a “very high” terror threat.

The threat is increased due to the Israel-Hamas war.

“I’ve requested a very strong mobilisation of police forces and the gendarmerie under the context of a very high terrorist threat, of course due to what’s happening in Israel and Palestine,” French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin told reporters on Friday.

Gérald Darmanin sur le dispositif de sécurité pour la soirée du 31 décembre : «J’ai demandé une mobilisation extrêmement forte des services de police et de gendarmerie dans un contexte de menace terroriste très élevée», dans #MidiNews pic.twitter.com/Nkg1fYauiD — CNEWS (@CNEWS) December 29, 2023

Darmanin also pointed out that France has long been a major target for terror attacks.

The interior minister did not specify if he was aware of any specific threats.

The Metro reports:

Up to 90,000 police officers and gendarmes have been deployed throughout the country in preparation. Around 5,000 soldiers from Operation Sentinel, a military operation aimed at protecting France from terror threats, and 35,000 firefighters have also been dispatched. Up to 1.5 million people are expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Champs-Elysees in Paris and 6,000 officers will be on patrol.

Law enforcement will also use drones for their operations for the first time.

UPI News reports that France was already on high alert due to several ISIS terror plots being foiled in Europe recently.

“Police already have made a number of arrests in France, Spain, Austria and Germany during the Christmas period, and five people were apprehended last week in northern France as part of an investigation into a terrorist plot,” the report states.

It is believed that ISIS is taking advantage of the war in Gaza to rally support for their own cause.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has also said she is “concerned that New Year’s Eve could once again be a day on which we experience blind rage and senseless violence.”

Germany is expected to deploy 4,000 police throughout Berlin for their celebrations.