Former Reagan AG Edwin Meese Claims in Legal Filing: Jack Smith Has “No More Authority to Represent US in Supreme Court than Bryce Harper, Taylor Swift, or Jeff Bezos”

Earlier today Attorneys General for 19 states filed a brief at the United States Supreme Court to halt Jack Smith’s move to circumvent the appeals process in his prosecution of President Trump.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey posted the news on X.

Former Ronald Reagan Attorney General Edwin Meese joined law professors Steven Calabresi and Gary Lawson in submitting an amicus brief — an impartial advisory statement — to the Supreme Court.

Former AG Meese makes the shocking claim that Jack Smith did not acquire his purported authority as special counsel in a legal or constitutional manner and, therefore lacks standing to represent the United States in front of a federal court.

The Western Journal reported:

On Nov. 18, 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to harass Trump and others over their objections to the presidential election of 2020.

On Aug. 1, the former president and leading GOP contender in the 2024 presidential race was indicted on four felony charges related to his election challenges and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

Last week, Smith submitted a petition to the Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari asking the justices to rule on the question of presidential immunity. Could Trump be prosecuted for “crimes committed while in office”?

The word “alleged” should now appear before the phrase “special counsel” in Smith’s case because Meese and his colleagues questioned the very validity of Smith’s appointment.

According to Edwin Meese and his co-authors Jack Smith has no business before a federal court.

In his conclusion, Meese stated this:

“Smith is a modern example of the naked emperor. Improperly appointed, he has no more authority to represent the United States in this Court than Bryce Harper, Taylor Swift, or Jeff Bezos. That fact is sufficient to sink Smith’s petition, and the Court should deny review.”

Here is Edwin Meese’s amicus brief — an impartial advisory statement — to the Supreme Court.

