Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Deported to Venezuela Following Conviction for Child Sexual Abuse and Possession of Child Pornography

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed last week that former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez had been deported to his home country of Venezuela earlier this month following a conviction that involves multiple criminal charges.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Philadelphia successfully carried out the deportation of Felipe Javier Rivero Blanco, who is a Venezuelan national previously living in the United States on a visa. Known by his professional alias, Felipe Vazquez, the former MLB all-star faced numerous charges, including statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, and possession of child pornography.

Vazquez was removed from the United States on December 1 after an immigration judge in Cleveland, Ohio, ordered his deportation.

“Rivero Blanco’s removal demonstrates ERO Philadelphia’s commitment to protecting U.S. persons from predators regardless of their public persona or status,” said ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Cammilla Wamsley.

Felipe Vazquez entered the United States in 2017 following his admission by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. His legal troubles began in September 2019, when Pennsylvania State Police arrested him on charges of engaging in sexual activities with a minor and subsequent offenses related to child sexual abuse materials, according to the press release.

During his trial, the evidence presented included lewd text messages and graphic materials exchanged with the underage victim.

The Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County handed Vazquez a prison sentence ranging from two to four years in August 2021, as well as mandatory probation upon his release. An immigration detainer notice was then lodged by ERO Philadelphia against Rivero in November 2021, leading to his eventual deportation.

Once celebrated as a two-time MLB All-Star, he saw his career crash amid sickening allegations and incriminating evidence of improper behavior with a minor, along with the dissemination of child pornography.

Apart from the charges in Pennsylvania, Vazquez faced additional legal battles in Missouri and Florida related to similar offenses. These incidents have cemented his notoriety, transforming his public image from a celebrated sports figure to a convicted sex offender.

