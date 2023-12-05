Former Mexican Mafia Insider Ramon ‘Mundo’ Mendoza Sheds Light on ‘Stranger’ — The FBI Informant Who Attacked Derek Chauvin Despite Impending Release (VIDEO)

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the central figure in the high-profile case concerning the death of George Floyd, was violently attacked in prison by John Turscak, also known as ‘Stranger.’

Federal prosecutors confirmed the disturbing incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, where 52-year-old Turscak, armed with an improvised knife, inflicted 22 stab wounds upon Chauvin.

The quick action of correctional staff prevented a fatal conclusion, securing medical attention that was critical to Chauvin’s survival before he was taken to hospital.

The incident, under FBI investigation, revealed Turscak’s decision to carry out the assault on Black Friday, symbolizing a connection to the Black Lives Matter movement. He also referred to the “Black Hand” symbol, which is associated with the Mexican Mafia.

However, this claimed motive contradicts Turscak’s known anti-Black sentiment and his status as a former Mexican Mafia member, a group characterized by racial animosity.

Facing charges of attempted murder and various assault-related offenses, Turscak has a complex history of undercover operations and criminal behavior, LA Times reported.

In the late 1990s, Turscak led a faction of the Mexican Mafia in the Los Angeles area, known by the nickname “Stranger.”

His involvement with the Mexican Mafia was significant, as he became an FBI informant in 1997. In this role, Turscak provided vital information about the gang, including recordings of conversations with other members and associates of the Mexican Mafia.

While working undercover as an FBI informant, Turscak committed numerous crimes. His cooperation with the FBI was instrumental in an investigation that led to the indictment of over 40 alleged members of the Mexican Mafia.

During his tenure as an informant, John Turscak’s relationship with the FBI deteriorated as he continued to engage in criminal activities such as drug dealing, extortion, and orchestrating assaults, according to FOX5 Vegas.

Court documents reveal that Turscak was involved in planning attacks against rival gang members and even attempted to assassinate a leader of an opposing Mexican Mafia faction. He himself also became a target within these gang conflicts.

In 2001, Turscak entered a guilty plea for charges of racketeering and conspiracy to murder a gang rival.

He could have received a maximum of life in prison but was only sentenced to 30 years in prison due to his connection with the FBI.

Turscak defended his actions, stating that his criminal behavior was not a choice, but a necessity for survival. He recounted to news outlets at his sentencing in 2001 that he had communicated this to the FBI agents, who advised him to do whatever was necessary.

Jesse Watters, in a report, delved into Turscak’s background, emphasizing his minimal time outside the prison and his life steeped in violence and crime. The report featured insights from Ramon “Mundo” Mendoza, a former Mexican Mafia member, who provided a deeper understanding of Turscak’s complex persona.

“Derek Chauvin’s attacker used to be called “Stranger.” The woke white Mexican Mafia FBI informant had less than 3 years left on his sentence, yet tried to murder America’s most high-profile inmate. Why? A former Mexican Mafia member, Ramon “Mundo” Mendoza, knows all about “Stranger” and he tells us,” Watters wrote on X.

Mendoza chuckled at the thought of Turscak advocating for BLM, considering his anti-black history as a gang member. Mendoza speculated that the attack might have been an attempt by Turscak to maintain his notorious status or possibly a strategy to avoid release from prison due to a death threat marked by his “green-lit” status.

Jesse Watters: Did you have any understanding that he was some sort of BLM supporter because that was the justification for the motive?

Mendoza: I can tell you for a fact. Contrary to that, I kind of laughed when I saw two things. I saw that he had allegedly stated that one of his motives or reasons was to support black Lives Matter and also to commemorate the Black Hand, which is the official tattoo of the Mexican mafia prison gang. Well, first of all, he, like many Mexican mafia members, were anti-black. That was part and parcel of who he was as a bad guy, as a gang member, and records will reflect that. Number two, he cannot, at this time, ever pretend to represent the Black Hand or the Mexican mafia prison gang because he's persona non grata and he's green lit. In other words, he's earmarked for execution by the fellows.

Jesse Watters: Would that maybe be why he was trying to commit this murder so he'd stay in prison? Because the day he steps outside, as you said, he's a dead man, if you ask me.

Mendoza: This is just an educated opinion, like everybody else that's weighing in. He's got, like I said, all these years of gang membership. And part of being a gang member is the status that comes with it: the unpredictability of being a career criminal. This guy was a career criminal; that's all he knew. That's the life he knew. There may have been a degree of fear because he is green-lit, targeted for execution, but I hear conspiracy theories, this and that. The guy is a loose cannon. He thought he'd make a name for himself, probably. Status was important. He had absolutely nothing to gain by this, except, once again, the unpredictability of somebody of this ilk. I know this because I was that kind of a guy. I was unpredictable. And murder was what we lived and operated with. So, I have no doubt Stranger was probably trying to take this guy out. But remember, this officer, or this ex-officer, probably knew how to fight himself. I don't think he's a wimp.

WATCH: