Five People Shot in Vegas Homeless Encampment — During Same Week LAPD Arrested Suspected Serial Killer Targeting Vagrants

One person is dead, and four are injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Las Vegas homeless encampment on Friday.

The shooting took place during the same week that the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspected serial killer who had taken the lives of three homeless people in the city last week.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson said at a press conference on Friday evening that the shooting occurred at around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street.

#BREAKING: Mass Shooting Claims Lives of Multiple Homeless Individuals with the Suspect at Large #LasVegas | #Nevada⁰

Law enforcement and other authorities are currently on the scene of a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, where five homeless individuals were shot,… pic.twitter.com/HZdnatTXrJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 2, 2023

The man who was killed was in his 50s, but his name has not been released to the public at this time.

“The four other injured victims include three men in their 30s; one is in critical condition while two are in stable condition. A male adult teenager is also in stable condition, he said. The victims have not been identified,” Fox News reports.

The suspect has been described as a black man in a hoodie who fled the scene in a black sedan.

In Los Angeles, the police department announced an arrest in their case on Saturday.

The suspect, Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, was already in custody for the home robbery and murder of county worker Nicholas Simbolon, 42, in San Dimas on Tuesday.

Arrest Update: Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, is suspected of murdering three persons experiencing homelessness in the L.A. area. Detectives are seeking info on possible additional victims. Contact your local law enforcement agency with any information. pic.twitter.com/tLNfPwX7EA — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 3, 2023

In all three homeless murders, the suspect was wearing a hoodie and walked up, shot the victim, and left.

While the killings are similar, it appears Powell was already in custody by the time of the Las Vegas shooting. The LAPD does not believe that the murders are related.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the LAPD said that detectives seek info on possible additional victims.

The Las Vegas Police Department is still trying to determine the motive and if the shooting was an isolated incident.