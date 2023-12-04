Fetterman Trolls Embattled Democrat Senator Bob Menendez with George Santos Cameo (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) on Monday trolled embattled Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) with a George Santos Cameo.

Cameo is a social media app that allows users to purchase customized shoutout videos for people.

Fetterman, who has been highly critical about indicted Senator Menendez, bought the New Jersey Democrat a George Santos Cameo.

WATCH:

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

Last week Fetterman shocked the lefty hags on The View when he coherently ripped into Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and defended Santos.

GOP Rep. George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives last Friday. 105 RINOs joined the Democrats and voted to oust Santos.



George Santos

Santos was ousted after Biden’s Justice Department indicted and arrested him on 13 charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements. Santos was later hit with a superseding indictment.

Two of the wire fraud counts were for $564 payments through interstate wires.

$564 payment!!

“We have a colleague in the Senate that’s actually done much more sinister kinds of things. He needs to go. If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow Menendez to remain in the Senate? Menendez is really a Senator for Egypt, not New Jersey,” Fetterman said as he defended Santos.

“His lies were almost kind of funny,” Fetterman said of Santos.

In contrast, Senator Bob Menendez was charged with acting as a foreign agent.



Bob Menendez

In September, federal prosecutors announced that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez had been indicted on charges of bribery and corruption.

Last month Menendez was charged with acting as a foreign agent in a superseding indictment.

Menendez used the race card after he was indicted and refused to resign. He is still attending classified briefings.