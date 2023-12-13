Federal Civil Rights Complaint Filed Against IBM for Racial Discrimination and Unlawful Hiring Practices Targeting White and Asian American Executives

O’Keefe Media Group on Monday evening released a leaked video of IBM CEO Arvind Krishna admitting to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.
IBM, or International Business Machines, is a multinational technology company that specializes in producing and selling computer hardware, middleware, and software.
“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus,” Krishna said about hiring Hispanics, “and by the way if you lose, you lose part of your bonus.”
James O’Keege pointed out that after pulling ads from X for ‘racism,’ IBM chief Arvind Krishna says he will fire, demote, or strip bonuses from execs who don’t hire enough blacks and Hispanics — or hire too many Asians.
“Asians are not an underrepresented minority in tech in America…I’m not going to finess this, for blacks we should try to get towards 13 percent,” says Krishna.
O’Keefe: Paul Cormier, the chairman of Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM, says in the leaked recording that Red Hat has terminated people because they weren’t willing to engage in racial discrimination through hiring and promotion.
“Title VII of the Civil Rights Act makes it illegal for employers to discriminate on the basis of race in the workplace,” James O’Keefe said.
WATCH:
BREAKING LEAKED VIDEO: CEO of IBM @ArvindKrishna admits to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process.
“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus,” Krishna said about hiring… pic.twitter.com/UUK26HX8IP
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 12, 2023
On Tuesday, O’Keefe announced on X, “A Federal civil rights complaint filed today against IBM for racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans and promising to fire, demote and deny bonuses to execs who fail to meet their illegal race, sex-based hiring decisions.”
“The group [America First Legal] filed the letter with the [U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] EEOC. O’Keefe Media has been overwhelmed with people saying they were fired from IBM and Red Hat. Our tip lines have been inundated with responses from current and former employees who say it’s worse than we reported,” he added.
The group @America1stLegal filed the letter with the EEOC.@OKeefeMedia has been overwhelmed with people saying they were fired from IBM and Red Hat. Our tip lines have been inundated with responses from current and former employees who say it’s worse than we reported…
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 12, 2023
According to the investigation request letter:
On December 11, 2023, a tape of IBM Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman Arvind Krishna was released on X. In the video, Krishna promises to fire, demote, or deny bonuses to corporate executives who either fail to meet the corporation’s racial and national origin hiring quotas or who hire too many Asian individuals.
Also, Paul Cormier, the chairman of IBM subsidiary Red Hat, admits employees who failed to meet or comply with the corporation’s unlawful racial and national origin quotas were terminated. A Commissioner’s charge is particularly appropriate here because there is ample reason to believe that IBM has knowingly and intentionally violated federal law and intends to continue doing so. Krishna, Cormier, and others in management have embedded immoral and unlawful employment practices into the corporation’s culture.
For example, IBM’s 2022 ESG report acknowledges that “A modifier for diversity results is included in the annual incentive program for our executives globally and is based on improvement in executive representation for women globally and U.S. underrepresented minority (URM) groups (specifically, Black and Hispanic) for our executives in the U.S.” Discrimination based on immutable characteristics such as race, color, national origin, or sex “generates a feeling of inferiority as to their status in the community that may affect their hearts and minds in a way unlikely to ever be undone.”
More broadly, IBM’s employment practices foment contention and resentment–they are “odious and destructive.” It truly “is a sordid business, this divvying us up” by race or sex.