Executives From Pharma Company Sanofi Caught on Leaked Zoom Call Discussing Discriminatory Hiring Practices, “One in Five Hires NEEDS to be a Black Employee” (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe strikes again!

O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday evening released a leaked Zoom call showing executives from Big Pharma company Sanofi discussing discriminatory hiring practices.

Carole Huntsman, Former Senior VP said on video: “For instance, for black employees, one in five hires NEEDS to be a black employee for us to meet our goals.”

Huntsman continued, “One in ten HAS to be a Latinx employee for us to meet our goals. And you know, we have quarterly goals and we track them with data and so far we’ve met our goals every quarter since we’ve rolled out the aspiration.”

Bill Sibold, the former Executive VP & Global Head Specialty Care at Sanofi admitted their goal is to “advance racial equity through public policy.”

“This appears again to be a violation of title VII of the Civil Rights Act,” James O’Keefe said.

DEI LEAK: Executives from Pharma company Sanofi caught on leaked zoom call discussing discriminatory hiring practices: Carole Huntsman, Former Senior VP: “One in five hires NEEDS to be a black employee for us to meet our goals” … “One in ten HAS to be a Latinx employee.”… pic.twitter.com/BgHzHNDa4Q — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 22, 2023

This type of racism against whites and discriminatory hiring practices is rampant in corporate America.

James O’Keefe recently obtained an internal document from IBM’s Red Hat that reads like a religious text and trashes white people.

O’Keefe Media Group also released a leaked video of IBM CEO Arvind Krishna admitting to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process.