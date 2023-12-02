THE END OF AMERICA: FBI-Stasi Arrest Hollywood Actor Siaka Massaquoi at Airport for Attending Jan. 6 Protests and Walking Inside Open Doors of the US Capitol – Nearly 3 Years Later!



Los Angeles-based Siaka Massaquoi posing with activist Philip Anderson on Jan. 6. Anderson was viciously beaten by Antifa at an earlier protest.

The FBI sent a SWAT team of 20 agents to the home of Hollywood actor Siaka Massaquoi in North Hollywood just before 6 AM back in June 2021.

The Chris Wray FBI felt it necessary once again to use the full force of the law to arrest a Hollywood actor in a predawn raid for walking into the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

We now know that 38% of the 800 protesters who entered the US Capitol on January 6th were waved in by Capitol Police at the West Terrace entrance.

Massaquoi is a staunch conservative and Trump supporter who left the Democrat plantation to support President Trump and conservative causes.

Democrats hate this.

On Thursday the FBI arrested Siaka Massaquoi at the airport. He committed the unforgiveable crime of walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol – and for supporting Trump.

Now he must be destroyed.

** You can donate to Siaka Massaquoi’s GiveSendGo account here.

From Siaka’s GiveSendGo page.

We need your financial support and prayers! On Thursday, November 30th, Siaka Massaquoi and his pregnant wife, Charlotte, were headed home on a flight returning from the The Daily Wire’s Lady Ballers movie premier in Nashville, Tennessee. Upon their arrival, Siaka was separated from his wife and abruptly arrested by the FBI. At the time, Charlotte was told the charges had to do with January 6th; however, she was not presented with any arrest warrant. Siaka was taken to Monterey Park Jail where he stayed overnight and was told that he was being charged for four misdemeanors pertaining to his presence outside of the Capital Building in Washington, D.C. on January 6th. Siaka and his family are God fearing citizens. They have served their community through various avenues, and Siaka is currently the LAGOP Vice Chairman. His wife has been a tremendous support to him and is now expecting their first child in March of 2024. Since the FBI raid on his home nearly three years ago, they have feared that this day might come, in which the government would charge him for something he didn’t do. He has been scrutinized at airports for several years but has never been formally charged for anything. This family has been through so many ups and downs, a circus would be a more appropriate term for the turmoil and unnecessary display of government overreach that they have had to endure. If you are willing and able, we are asking for financial support to assist with possible bail and upcoming legal defense fees, which will be very costly. At the very least, please continue to keep Siaka, Charlotte, and Baby Massaquoi in prayer as they press on through this challenging circumstance.

Philip Anderson weighed in.