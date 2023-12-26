Embattled Harvard President Gay Allegedly Says If Fired, She Will Sue

Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay has come under fire in recent weeks for her embarrassing testimony in front of the House Education Committee, where she failed to condemn students on campus calling for the genocide of Jews.

Additionally, she is plagued by accusations of serious plagiarism after Chris Rufo from the Manhattan Institute broke the news that Gay may have fudged her PhD thesis.

The blowback against her has been so fierce that even former President Obama reportedly intervened in the battle on Gay’s behalf, urging the school to keep her in place.

Gay, however, has refused calls for her to resign.

According to The New York Post, Harvard’s governing board itself is also facing calls from faculty to resign because of Gay’s ongoing scandals, saying the university’s reputation has taken a “substantial hit” over its response.

Billionaire Bill Ackman has been vocal in speaking out against the rise in rabid antisemitism on American college campuses in general and Harvard in particular.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Ackman called on Harvard to release all of the names of the students who are members of 31 anti-Semitic campus groups that signed a letter backing Hamas to make sure these young terrorist supporters are never hired by a Wall Street firm.

On Sunday in a post on X, Ackman claimed that Gay has been asked to resign from Harvard but has refused.

Further, if she is fired, she has allegedly retained legal counsel and threatened to sue.

Ackman writes:

"I have heard from a source that is reliable but a step or two removed from the situation that the @Harvard Corporation has asked President Gay to resign and she has refused." "Gay has apparently said that if she is fired, she will sue. Gay has retained her own counsel." "I can't 100% confirm the above is true, but if it is, I am sure the Board is concerned about what may emerge in legal discovery in the event of litigation." "At this point, however, what choice does the Board have?" "If the Board makes an inappropriate deal on severance or gives Gay a guaranteed position at Harvard, it will look like a payoff to keep her quiet. I can't see how she stays at Harvard in any capacity." "President Gay's performance and her academic record issues provide plenty of cause for termination without compensation." "But at every step so far, the Board has made the wrong call and dug a deeper hole for themselves and Harvard." "As we all know, the best time to start making good decisions is now." "The sooner Gay is gone, the sooner repairing the damage can begin."

I have heard from a source that is reliable but a step or two removed from the situation that the @Harvard Corporation has asked President Gay to resign and she has refused. Gay has apparently said that if she is fired, she will sue. Gay has retained her own counsel. I can’t… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 24, 2023

The NYT, WaPo, Atlantic, and NYP all agree: Claudine Gay should resign. pic.twitter.com/TW9T8OC4WT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 26, 2023

The New York Post reports that Harvard has lost more than $1 billion in donations since Gay’s testimony.