El Salvador President Is First Global Leader to Push Back on Joe Biden and Democrat Party’s Fascist Move to Remove Leading Opposition Leader from the Ballot

by

On Tuesday night the Colorado Supreme Court of Democrat-appointed justices ruled the state would not allow President Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s ballots for the 2024 election due to his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot – something he’s never been charged or convicted of.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

This undemocratic move is unprecedented in the United States.

Sadly, the global community remained silent as America continues to slide into a totalitarian state.

El Salvador leader Nayib Bukele was the first to push back on this shockingly undemocratic move by Colorado Democrats.

El Salvador leader Nayib Bukele – ALFREDO ESTRELLA / Contributor / Getty Images

Nayib Bukele: The United States has lost its ability to lecture any other country about “democracy”.

Ambassador Richard Grenell pointed out the shocking truth – that it was El Salvador who first spoke out about this injustice.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.