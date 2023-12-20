El Salvador President Is First Global Leader to Push Back on Joe Biden and Democrat Party’s Fascist Move to Remove Leading Opposition Leader from the Ballot

On Tuesday night the Colorado Supreme Court of Democrat-appointed justices ruled the state would not allow President Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s ballots for the 2024 election due to his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot – something he’s never been charged or convicted of.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

This undemocratic move is unprecedented in the United States.

Sadly, the global community remained silent as America continues to slide into a totalitarian state.

El Salvador leader Nayib Bukele was the first to push back on this shockingly undemocratic move by Colorado Democrats.

Nayib Bukele: The United States has lost its ability to lecture any other country about “democracy”.

Ambassador Richard Grenell pointed out the shocking truth – that it was El Salvador who first spoke out about this injustice.