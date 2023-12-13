Eastern Iowa Fire Department Takes Down Nativity Scene After Receiving Complaint (VIDEO)

A Fire Department in Eastern Iowa was pressured to take down its Nativity Scene after receiving a complaint from the far left Freedom From Religious Foundation.

The Toledo Fire Department has been putting up a Nativity Scene for over 15 years but was pressured to take down their display to avoid a possible lawsuit from the Freedom From Religious Foundation.

Residents in Toledo do not favor the Nativity Scene being taken down and are looking to lawmakers for help.

One resident stated, “They drove through the town, and they said ‘let’s pick a fight’ — they said ‘let’s pick a fight, let’s, let’s just send him a letter’ and trying to scare him into making a decision because if they get one, they get another.”

Iowa town removes nativity scene from fire department property | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/CNMaDMZdxR — KCCI News (@KCCINews) December 12, 2023

Per CBS 2 Iowa:

An eastern Iowa fire department’s nativity scene has been taken down after a national group complained that it shouldn’t be put up there. For about 15 years, many passed by the nativity scene in front of the Toledo Fire Department in what felt like a tradition for many in town. But a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation led to the fire department taking down the nativity display on Thursday, Dec. 7th, to avoid any lawsuits. This left many residents bewildered and confused. Supporters of the Christian display also suggest asking lawmakers for advice or comparing it with other similar situations, hoping to keep the nativity scene at the fire department.

On December 11th, Toledo’s City Council held a meeting to address the Nativity Scene being taken down.

Iowa News Now attended the meeting and obtained an inside look at how residents feel about the display being taken down.

