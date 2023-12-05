Dutch RINOS Will Negotiate with Geert Wilders over Forming Right-Wing Government

The head of the Dutch center-right People’s Party Dilan Yesilgöz is “ready to negotiate” with election winner Geert Wilders, she said this morning in the Hague. Geerts Wilders looks on track to become the first right-wing Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Dilan Yesilgöz said she is “ready to negotiate over content” with the Freedom Party (PVV), the New Social Contract oarty NSC and the Farmer’s Party BBB. She said she had “a good, constructive conversation” with Geert Wilders and coalition negotiator Ronald Plasterk.

Yesilgöz said she still believes the People’s Party should not join in a government with the Freedom Party, but may help vote in a minority right-wing government, a process called “tolerating”. The fact the People’s Party VVD does not want to join a Wilders cabinet does not mean she cannot negotiate with him, Yesilgöz said.