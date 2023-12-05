Dublin City Council Votes to Fly Palestinian Flag for 7 Days Over City Hall

Dublin, Ireland’s City Council, in a unanimous vote, agreed to fly the Palestinian flag over Dublin’s City Hall as a display of support for the people of Gaza.

The motion to fly the Palestinian flag was first brought to a vote on November 6th, but the move failed to receive enough votes.

However, on Monday, Dublin’s City Council changed course and reversed its prior decision.

The Palestinian flag was raised above Dublin’s City Hall on Tuesday morning, and will remain flying for a total of 7 days.

Dublin City Council flies Palestine flag

Per The Irish Independent:

Dublin City Council have tonight agreed unanimously to fly the Palestinian flag in an act of solidarity with the people of Gaza. It was agreed following a motion submitted by the Independent Group, Sinn Féin, Social Democrats, People Before Profit and a number of individual councillors. The Palestinian flag will be flown for seven days from tomorrow morning. Councillor Cieran Perry said he was “delighted” with the support for the motion.

Previously, Dublin’s City Hall was lit up green in honor of “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.”

Cork City Council in Ireland yesterday lit up city hall in "Palestinian" green; flew the Palestinian flag. Needless to say, comparable expressions of solidarity with #Israel were not made in the wake of October 7th.

Many Dubliners are furious with the decision and are calling out their politicians for flying a flag of another country on their City Hall.

In the last decade, Ireland’s politicians have placed more priority and funding for immigrants entering the country than the Irish natives themselves.

UFC star Conor McGregor has hinted he will run for President to fix this broken trend.

