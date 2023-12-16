Dr. Zelenko: “Zinc Is The Bullet — It Kills The Virus. The Only Problem Is The Bullet Doesn’t Get To The Place Where It Needs To Be”

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)
In the early days of COVID, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko became a hero for using hydroxychloroquine to save his patients.
Until his efforts were halted by a Democrat governor.
But Dr. Zelenko didn’t let politicians stop him from helping the vulnerable.
He kept working — and found a legal, over-the-counter way to get patients what they need.
He called it “a gift from God in response to tyranny.”
It’s a combination of quercetin, zinc and vitamins — it became the widely popular Z-Stack.
Why are quercetin and zinc so important for stopping viruses?
Watch Dr. Zelenko explain “the bullet and gun” approach for understanding zinc ionophores (transcript of highlights is below):
From the video:
“Zinc is the bullet – it kills the virus. The only problem is the bullet doesn’t get to the place where it needs to be.
The virus is inside the cell. The enzyme is inside the cell. And the zinc on its own cannot get into the cell. You have a bullet without a gun – useless.
Now, it turns out there’s a class of medications called ‘zinc ionophores’ or a class of substances called ‘zinc ionophores’ — what they do — is they open up a channel, a door, which allows zinc to go from outside the cell to inside the cell . . .
. . . They’re the guns that shoot the bullet. The bullet then gets into the cell and stops the virus enzyme from helping the virus replicate.
So you have a gun and bullet. Only the synergy of the two creates a functioning unit . . .
. . . Patients were having trouble sourcing it, because it was four different ingredients that weren’t always available in the same place. They had trouble finding the right doses.
It was a puzzle that was a little too complex for people to put together.
So I was asked as a necessity — as a favor to people — to produce something that has everything in one package.
It made sense to me, so with the help of my colleagues, we were able to produce a substance — a compound called Z-Stack — that has Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and most importantly has quercetin and zinc.”