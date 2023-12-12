Dr. Carol Swain Slams Embattled Harvard President for Plagiarizing Her Thesis: “I Feel Like Her Whole Research Agenda, Her Whole Career, was Based on My Work… A White Male Would Probably Already be Gone”

Harvard University President Claudine Gay has come under increased scrutiny this past week following her contentious testimony before Congress where she stopped short of labeling calls for the “genocide of Jews” as hate speech.

The controversy surrounding President Gay, along with several other university leaders who echoed her sentiment, including the Presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has led to heightened tension within academic circles.

Recent developments have seen the resignation of Liz Magill, President of UPenn, after insurmountable pressure from influential Jewish organizations. Scott Bok, Chairman of the Board at UPenn, is reportedly also stepping down.

In the wake of the October 7 massacre by Hamas-affiliated terrorists in Israel, the response among American academia has largely been pro-Hamas, with a string of student groups championing the Palestinian cause at the cost of overlooking concerns of the Jewish community. This narrative persists despite considerable support for Israel from American Jewish groups politically and financially.

On Monday, The Gateway Pundit reported that allegations have now emerged suggesting President Gay may have committed academic misconduct by plagiarizing her PhD thesis, potentially breaching Harvard’s academic code of ethics. Having made history as Harvard’s first black President in 2023, Gay’s academic credentials, including her bachelor’s degree from Stanford and her master’s and PhD from Harvard, have come under intense scrutiny.

Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute highlighted striking similarities between parts of Gay’s doctoral thesis and uncredited works of other academics, raising questions about the originality of her scholarship.

Notably, Rufo has put forward evidence suggesting appropriation of ideas from conservative scholar Prof. Carol Swain, formerly of Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities, detailed further in his Substack.

First, Gay lifts an entire paragraph nearly verbatim from a paper by Lawrence Bobo and Franklin Gilliam’s, while passing it off as her own paraphrase and language. This is a direct violation of Harvard’s policy: “When you paraphrase, your task is to distill the source’s ideas… pic.twitter.com/t6enHp3dN9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Gay has defended her academic record, maintaining the integrity of her work amidst these claims.

“I stand by the integrity of my scholarship. Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure my scholarship adheres to the highest academic standards,” said Gay in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Dr. Carol Swain, the victim of Gay’s plagiarism, expressed dismay at the situation, intimating a sense of profound professional violation. In a compelling discussion with Rufo, Swain shared her grievances and the implications she believes this holds for both her and Gay’s careers.

Transcript of the interview via City Journal: