“Don’t Laugh, Man!” – Joe Biden Tells Brazen Lie About Wanting to Play Lacrosse and Football at the Same Time (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior.
Biden told a brazen lie about wanting to play lacrosse and football at the same time.
“I wanted to play lacrosse, but you had to choose between lacrosse and football. You couldn’t play both in the same season. I was the runner-up in the state scoring championship! Don’t laugh, man!” Biden said.
Football is a fall sport and lacrosse is a spring sport.
Per Zach Parkinson: Archmere Academy (Biden’s high school) didn’t have a boy’s lacrosse team until 1993, 32 years after he graduated.
The Biden Regime announced new actions to support Tribal Nations and Native Communities:
The Biden-Harris Administration will announce that in 2023, the Federal Government signed more than 190 co-stewardship or co-management agreements, which allow Tribal Nations to collaborate with the Federal Government to manage the federal lands, waters, and resources that are most important to them. The announcements include the first ever co-stewardship agreement with the Department of Commerce (DOC), more than 70 co-stewardship agreements with the Department of the Interior (DOI), and over 120 new co-stewardship and co-management agreements with the Department of Agriculture (USDA),which also tripled its investment in these agreements to over $68 million.
Department of Energy (DOE) and DOI will announce a Secretarial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that establishes a collaborative framework to manage Rattlesnake Mountain or “Laliik,” located within the Hanford nuclear site in Washington.
MOUs to Support Clean Energy Transitions for the Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation. DOE will announce two new MOUs signed by DOE, DOI, USDA, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, and the Departments of Education, Transportation, and Labor that create structured support for the Hopi Tribe and amends the existing Navajo Nation MOU with Federal agencies to help both Tribes and their communities transition to clean energy.