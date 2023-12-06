“Don’t Laugh, Man!” – Joe Biden Tells Brazen Lie About Wanting to Play Lacrosse and Football at the Same Time (VIDEO)

Another lie.

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of Interior.

Biden told a brazen lie about wanting to play lacrosse and football at the same time.

“I wanted to play lacrosse, but you had to choose between lacrosse and football. You couldn’t play both in the same season. I was the runner-up in the state scoring championship! Don’t laugh, man!” Biden said.

Football is a fall sport and lacrosse is a spring sport.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "I wanted to play lacrosse, but you had to choose between lacrosse and football … I was the runner-up in the state scoring championship! Don't laugh, man!" pic.twitter.com/tTegipRvOL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

Joe Biden is a pathological liar.

Per Zach Parkinson: Archmere Academy (Biden’s high school) didn’t have a boy’s lacrosse team until 1993, 32 years after he graduated.

Just another bizarre lie with zero basis in fact. Archmere Academy (Biden's high school) didn't have a boy's lacrosse team until 1993, 32 years after he graduated.https://t.co/R1PeLJkWDm https://t.co/NPzK68R1Rx pic.twitter.com/T5P2lJ8eFD — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) December 6, 2023

