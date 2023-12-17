Doja Cat Isn’t Worried About Being Cancelled Over “Alt-Right” Comedian T-Shirt

The left never seems to grow tired of canceling their favorite pop stars for anything they deem “conservative” or “Alt-right.”

In October, Doja Cat shared several photos on her Instagram page wearing a shirt featuring comedian Sam Hyde, who has been accused of neo-Nazi ties. Doja Cat recently sat down with Apple Music to discuss her new music and recent controversies.

Too Fab reports

Speaking to Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Doja said, “You can’t know everything.” She explained that she just thought Hyde was funny and denied the narrative that the shirt was harmful in some way, saying, “It’s not an attack.” “First of all, I’m not a political person at all,” Doja explained. “I feel like when it comes to that sort of thing, I have to back the f–k away. Politics are not something that I wanna sweep into my life. I just want creativity and joy and just sort of the immediate reality of my friends, my family and my music and whatever.” She went on to say of the t-shirt in particular, “It didn’t affect the world in a way where we have to look behind our backs. We don’t.”

To the highly inappropriate accusations that a $10 t-shirt she wore in an Instagram post would equate to her being a white supremacist, or that it had the power to cause mass harm, Doja did not hold back.

“I also think that I’m way too f–king famous. 100 percent.” “I’m doing what I can slowly but surely to separate myself from this kind of narrative or whatever this world is that I kind of built,” she said of her recent rise. “I’m fine tuning it and tailoring it to what I want out of it.” “I feel like it doesn’t matter what you say, it doesn’t matter what some people know,” she went on. “There’s fans that I have that know I don’t put any involvement into whatever the f–k that negative s–t was. I am more just: funny guy on T-shirt, wore it that day.”

WATCH:

Hollywood expects everyone to think and behave like AOC or you’re the equivalent of Hitler. Who can blame celebrities for not caring anymore after nonstop ridiculous demands to do what everyone on the left wants them to do or say?