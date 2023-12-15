DO IT: Elise Stefanik and Other Republicans Now Calling for Harvard to be Stripped of Billions in Federal Funds

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik and other members of the GOP are now calling for Harvard University to be stripped of billions of dollars in federal funds. They should absolutely follow through on this and make it happen.

Harvard’s president Claudine Gay has been revealed to be a plagiarist and she is not defending the rights of Jewish students at Harvard.

Republicans should offer the school a choice. They can keep Claudine Gay or they can have the funds, but they can’t have both.

Breitbart News reports:

Elise Stefanik, Other Republicans Call for Harvard to Be Stripped of Billions in Federal Funds Republicans including Rep Elise Stefanik (R-NY) are calling for Harvard to be stripped of billions of dollars in federal funding and tax breaks over the Ivy League institution’s “antisemitism shame.” Stefanik explains, “We must defund the rot in America’s higher education.” Harvard, which benefits from hundreds of millions of dollars in federal payments, as well as sweeping tax breaks — which have helped to make the school the world’s richest academic institution — is now being investigated by the Department of Education over whether it has violated the civil rights of its Jewish students. Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told the New York Post, “We must defund the rot in America’s higher education.” “It is unacceptable and un-American that any taxpayer dollars are going to universities propping up their promulgation of antisemitism by supporting professors, students and staff many who have openly called for the genocide of Jews,” Stefanik said. “We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that schools that protect and encourage antisemitism are cut off from any and all federal funds,” the congresswoman added.

Stefanik has been very vocal in her criticisms of Harvard and other schools on Twitter/X:

Last week, the Presidents of @Harvard, @MIT, and @Penn showed the world they lacked moral clarity. Yesterday, the House passed my bipartisan resolution condemning them and calling for their immediate resignation. This is just the first step in rooting out the rot of antisemitism… — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 14, 2023

This is just the first step. I will continue to root out the rot of antisemitism from our colleges and universities and hold those individuals and institutions who have fostered its growth accountable. "Harvard, Penn, MIT Formally Rebuked Over Campus Antisemitism After House… — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 14, 2023

If you want this madness to end at our colleges and universities, shutting off the money is a great first step. Hit them where it hurts most.