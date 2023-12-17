DeSantis Super PAC Loses Chief Strategist Jeff Roe Weeks Out from Iowa Caucuses

The wheels are falling off the DeSantis 2024 Campaign.

Just weeks from the Iowa caucuses a top PAC for Governor DeSantis loses its chief strategist, Jeff Roe.

Via Steve Bannon on GETTR.



Jeff Roe posted his announcement on X, saying, “Good luck the next 28 days and a wake up. I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you.”

I can’t believe it ended this way. I’m so proud to have worked alongside these men and women at NBD 24/7 the past nine months to save the country. Good luck the next 28 days and a wake up. I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you. pic.twitter.com/Rh4oQQ1tAE — Jeff Roe (@jeffroe) December 17, 2023

DeSantis trails President Trump by 50 points in polling. This was inevitable.

