Denver Police Say They’re Increasing Security at Homes of State Supreme Court Justices – CNN Grudgingly Admits There Are No Credible Threats (VIDEO)

Following the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the ballot, there have been rumors of threats against the judges on the court. As a result, the Denver Police Department has reportedly upped security at the justices’ homes.

Of course, no one on the left cared when conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court were being harassed and threatened at their homes. Protection is reserved for liberals.

And now, no one is even sure how real the threats are in Colorado, but it’s not stopping the media from hyping the story.

The Hill reported:

Police increase patrols around Colorado justices’ homes after Trump ruling The Denver Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating reports of threats or harassment against the Colorado Supreme Court justices and has increased patrols around their residences. In a statement, a spokesperson for the police department said it “is providing extra patrols around justice’s residences in Denver and will provide additional safety support if/as requested.” The heightened security precautions come as the justices face mounting threats in the wake of their controversial ruling that rendered former President Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot. In the 4-3 decision, which cited the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment, the court ruled Trump engaged in an insurrection through his activities leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

CNN hyped the story and then was forced to admit that there are no credible threats.

NewsBusters reports:

CNN Reporter Debunks Her Own Story About CO Judges: ‘No Specific Threats’ Made On Tuesday, CNN reporter Katelyn Polantz gave several reports about a worrying new story: a wave of terrifying violent threats against the Colorado Supreme Court judges whose ruling removed Donald Trump from the state’s ballot. There was just one problem. Polantz herself was forced admit repeatedly that, “no specific threats” actually had been made, and the story essentially amounted to a handful of feds combing through social media sites for somebody to arrest.

Watch below:

CNN uncomfortably admits the FBI haven't identified any actionable threats against Colorado Justices. — “No specific threats”

— Denver PD responded to a single “hoax report”

— Feds are now just combing through social media for “any threat of violence” pic.twitter.com/qzGcEGncNF — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) December 26, 2023

It’s all theater designed to make Trump supporters look dangerous. The same game the media has been playing for years now.