Democrat Porn Star Susanna Gibson of “HotWifeExperience” Plays Victim, Lashes Out at Republicans After Her Election Loss

Online porn star Susanna Gibson lashed out at Republican operatives after she lost her race for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Susanna Gibson narrowly lost the Virginia race against Republican David Owen after her online sex scandal.

Virginia Democrat and online porn star Susanna Gibson was neck and neck with Republican David Owen in the Virginia House of Delegates District 57 last month and narrowly lost.

Susanna Gibson lost after she reportedly posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

The 40-year-old nurse practitioner solicited ‘tokens’ from her online audience so the users could watch her pee.

Reminder: Virginia Dem Susanna Gibson

talked about forcing unsuspecting hotel staff to take part in her videos, allowing viewers to do drugs off her body, & she solicited money so users could "watch me pee." No wonder her poll numbers are a disaster: Gibson fav/unfav: -18… https://t.co/Wt0inaSQAM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 27, 2023

Gibson lost and now she’s playing the victim.

Far-left Politico carried the water for Gibson and spread disinformation about her online sex scandal.

“Her Online Sex Life Was Exposed. She Lost Her Election. Now She’s Speaking Out.” – Politico’s headline read.

“My entire life was rocked on Sept. 11, when the article ran. It ran, implying that I performed sex acts online with my husband for money. It was really written based on this Dropbox file that self-described Republican operatives shopped around. They had found these videos on the dark web and shopped them around to various news outlets. I didn’t have any idea that there were ever videos of me that had been made and uploaded to multiple sites,” Susanna Gibson told Politico.

“It is a feeling that I would not wish on my worst enemy,” she said.

Perhaps Susanna Gibson and her husband shouldn’t have posted sex videos online?