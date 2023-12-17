DEEP DIVE: Dishonorable Judge Beryl Howell EXPOSED IN DETAIL! Why the January 6th Judge That Presided Over Rudy Giuliani’s Trial MUST BE IMPEACHED “Trump-Hating Judge Shredded The Constitution”

Judge Beryl Howell had the time of her life presiding over the trial of Rudy Giuliani.

Sitting perched above Courtroom Number 26 of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington D.C., the Trump-hating Obama appointee looked on last week as an unhinged, bias and corrupted jury ordered Giuliani pay $148 million dollars to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shane Moss.

If this ridiculous judgement is not the final proof needed for lawmakers to understand that a D.C. jury is beyond rehabilitation and a D.C. judge is NOT fit to reasonably judge Conservatives or Trump supporters, I do not know what is.

(*Please read our deep dive into the unethical and unconstitutional actions of Beryl Howell regarding January 6th defendants by scrolling down in this article. SHE MUST BE IMPEACHED.)

Earlier last week, the Dishonorable Judge Howell giggled with adoration in her eyes for Ruby Freeman as the former Georgia election worker took the stand and proclaimed she wanted to offer Howell one of the special “ginger-mint candies” she brought to court.

It was nauseating to witness.

Howell also lavished in scolding Mr. Giuliani and his attorney Joseph Sibley after Giuliani spoke to reporters outside the courtroom. The plaintiff’s side of the courtroom was packed with what looked like a team of perhaps fifteen lawyers and personnel, in stark contrast to Defendant Giuliani’s side.

The man that many know as “America’s Mayor” and one of the top prosecutors in American history sat on the other side of the courtroom with his sole attorney Joseph Sibley. Giuliani watched on as the Judicial system that he once so honorably served was weaponized against him in the form of the Dishonorable Judge Howell and a tarnished jury that was approved by the Court- despite their obvious bias. Giuliani has been crippled in legal expenses since January of 2020. Besides using the Department of Justice to raze their political opponents, it has now become obvious that the civil court system (overseen by the same partisan judges as the criminal court) is also a useful weapon the left is utilizing to destroy and bankrupt Trump and his associates.

Judge Beryl Howell is an unfit judge that has stretched the law to accommodate a political agenda. This in-depth article will list facts as to why Judge Beryl Howell must be investigated by the Congress, and why her hand in desecrating the Constitutional Due Process rights of January 6th defendants justifies calls by activist groups for her impeachment.

As reported by Christina Leila of The Gateway Pundit, Jack Smith and Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell are now attempting to cover up the fact that they both suggested Trump was a ‘flight risk’ to justify the nondisclosure order on X/Twitter. Smith had asked Howell for a secret search warrant for Trump’s X/Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump.

Jim Hoft also reported that the radical and lawless Judge Howell is overseeing a case against Trump in Washington D.C. and how the judge went on an unhinged toxic Trump-hating rant in a public speech.

How is this ethical, or even legal?

Furthermore, Elise Stefanik (R-NY) just filed an ethics compliant charging Howell with election interference based on a speech Howell gave last month at the Women’s White Collar Defense Association awards dinner. Read more HERE.

See Stefanik’s full statement on X:

I filed a Complaint of Judicial Misconduct against Judge Beryl Howell, because election interference by judges destroys public confidence in the federal judiciary, tears apart the fabric of our Republic, and is illegal. It must end now. DC Obama Judge Beryl Howell gave a… pic.twitter.com/LBBDmK5CXb — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 15, 2023

Earlier this year, the Dishonorable Judge Howell found Giuliani liable for defamation of the two election workers when he reported on their behavior on election night as they counted ballots. This decision was not based on the actual merits of the election worker’s case, but rather because Giuliani did not turn in discovery fast enough to the judge’s liking. He was found in “Default Judgment” and therefore liable for defamation of the characters of Freeman and Moss.

According to sources, the discovery information the judge requested was not available to Giuliani at the time, partially due to the fact that his electronics and personal records had been confiscated by the FBI and Feds.

“This court does not appear to have any qualms about what implications this case has on free speech in America,” said John Tabacco of Newsmax. “Opinions and observing and reporting what we see is a necessary first Amendment Protection in a democracy. The effect of this will be that news commentators and analysts will be afraid to share their opinion and what they observe to their audiences.”

DEEP DIVE INTO THE UNETHICAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL ACTIONS OF BERYL HOWELL REGARDING JANUARY 6th DEFENDANTS AND PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

(*This is a detailed deep dive with the intent of making sure this information is on the record and available for readers that are interested, and also for the benefit of multiple Congressmen and Congresswomen that read The Gateway Pundit.)

This is the Oath of Office for Federal Judges that Beryl Howell has broke multiple times:

“I, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as [a United States District Judge or United States Magistrate Judge] under the Constitution(link is external) and laws of the United States. So help me God.”

Here are the Codes of Conduct for United States Judges. Please take the time to read through them and see for yourself how Judge Beryl Howell has fragrantly broken the codes and must be removed from power. The codes specifically states Canon 5: A Judge Should Refrain from Political Activity. This article and others published on The Gateway Pundit show that Howell has not refrained from political activity or speech- in fact she has acted as a political activist from the bench for the left and the party that put her in power.

CRIES FOR THE IMPEACHMENT OF JUDGE BERYL HOWELL BY SOCIAL JUSTICE ADVOCACY GROUPS

According to social justice advocacy group Condemned USA, Beryl Howell, then serving as Chief Judge of the District Court, violated multiple Canons by deciding cases with bias, prejudice, and discriminatory treatment based on partisan politics.

Articles of Impeachment were drawn up by the advocacy group “Condemned USA” and presented to Congress.

According to the Condemned USA website and drafted Articles of Impeachment:

“After over a year of observation, research, and working closely with sitting Congressional Staff, Condemned USA has built articles of impeachment to be brought against radicalized DC Judge, Beryl Howell for misusing her position of power to impose her own perverted justice against the people of the United States of America. Wherefore, Beryl Howell by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office and

disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

READ THE ENTIRE DOCUMENT BY CONDEMNED USA HERE.

Here is a bullet-point summary of the Howell’s unethical and illegal violations that we will discuss in detail in this article:

Judge Beryl Howell has gone out of her way to tarnish and influence the D.C. jury pool, as will be proven below. The judge is know for making nasty prejudicial statements during her time as Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (March 16, 2016 – March 16, 2023). These statements pertained to President Trump and January 6th defendants, effectively tarnished the D.C. Jury pool beyond repair. I f anyone should be sued for defamation, it is Judge Beryl Howell by the January6 6th defendants. Her words have made it impossible for them to get a fair trial- causing irreparable damage to their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Most egregiously and relatively unknown to the public, this judge single-handedly and UNCONSTITUTIONALLY changed bail reform laws to keep January 6th defendants in jail PRE-TRIAL DETENTION- creating a new set of qualifying “factors” that pertain to the pre-trial detention of January 6th defendants AND NO OTHER CRIMINAL DEFENDANT. This is a clear violation of the “Equal Protection” Clause of the United States Constitution, and the Supreme Court must correct this abhorrent violation of Due Process created by a sitting Judge when she was Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia . Judge Howell publicly campaigned for the prosecutors of the U.S. Department of Justice to ramp up prosecutions of January 6th Defendants. Howell overturned the decisions of at least 14 magistrate judges in order to keep January 6th Defendants in uncontitutional pre-trial detention in a staggering display of authoritarianism and the undermining of her fellow judges. How can over 14 judges from jurisdictions all around the country all be wrong? Howell blocked January 6th defense attorneys from making certain legal defenses on behalf of their clients and according to legal experts, she has outright encouraged prosecutors to charge defendants more harshly. Judge Howell violated Constitutional Due Process by destroying the essential attorney-client privilege. As Chief Judge, Judge Howell resisted granting change of venue to January 6th Defendants, President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, despite overwhelming evidence she is privy to that establishes a fair trail under a D.C. jury is impossible for the Defendants. Judge Howell violated multiple Canons by not recusing herself after admitting she was personally affected by events of January 6, 2021. Judge Howell violated Due Process by destroying the essential attorney-client privilege in a case involving President Donald Trump.

1) JUDGE HOWELL HAS DEFAMED AND INCRIMINATED JANUARY 6TH DEFENDANTS BEFORE THEIR TRIALS.

Judge Howell’s words have done a great disservice to the due process right’s of January 6th defendants. She has used her platform as Chief Judge of the D.C. Federal Court to defame and slandered their names and reputations of all January 6th defendants BEFORE their trails.

“A mere 22 days after January 6, 2021, before any cases had gone to trial, Howell pre-judged the events and guilt or innocence of individual Defendants in violation of the Canons and Due Process,” said Treniss Evans of Condemned USA.

Here are some examples of her statements, all of which break her oath to the Constitution and and the Code of Conduct for D.C. Judges.

“This was not a peaceful protest. Hundreds of people came to Washington, DC, to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” Howell said well before most January 6th defendants were found guilty and any evidence was produced.

“The rioters attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 were not mere trespassers engaging in protected First Amendment conduct or protests. They were not merely disorderly, as countless videos show the mob that attacked the Capitol was violent. Everyone participating in the mob contributed to that violence.”

“This was no mere trespass.”

“The damage to the reputation of our democracy, which is usually held up around the world … that reputation suffered because of Jan. 6.”

“The rioters attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 were not mere trespassers engaging in protected First Amendment conduct or protests. They were not merely disorderly, as countless videos show the mob that attacked the Capitol was violent. Everyone participating in the mob contributed to that violence.”

These early statements made by Howell tarnished the jury pool, influenced the other judges beneath her, and enabled/empowered the prosecutors to overcharge defendants and overstep the normal boundaries of the court.

2) “THE CRESTMAN 6 FACTORS”- THE DISHONORABLE HOWELL’S BIGGEST SCAR IS HER RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL PRETRIAL DETENTION OF SCORES OF JANUARY 6TH DEFENDANTS.

The “Chrestman 6” factors are a set of new rules that Judge Beryl Howell single-handedly created to keep January 6th defendants in jail pre-trial. She illegally created new laws to bypass a real law passed by Congress and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. That law is the notable Bail Reform Act of 1984. The name “Crestman” comes from January 6th Defendant William Chrestman, a Proud Boy that peacefully entered the Capitol on January 6th and committed no act of violence. The “Chrestman Six” factors were first used by Howell at his bail hearing and became the norm thereafter for other judges keep January 6th defendant behind bars, effectively treating them as “non-citizens” and places in a special category that receives less due process rights than other American Citizens.

According to Articles of Impeachment prepared by a J6 defendant’s rights advocacy group Condemned USA:

“Judge Howell violated multiple Canons, the Bail Reform Act, and the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984 and also exceeded the authority of her office by concocting an entirely new set of rules applicable only to January 6 prosecutions, bail hearings, and sentencing proceedings, starting with her decisions in the “Chrestman 6” case.”

In layman’s terms, Howell literally defied the Bail Reform Act that applies to ALL FEDERAL DEFENDANTS and created a whole new set of rules that ONLY APPLY TO JANUARY 6th DEFENDANTS! This is an abhorrent violation of the Due Process and Equal Protection clauses of the Constitution. It is the job of Congress to make laws, and they did with the Bail Reform Act of 1984 – which clearly states that bail shall be granted to any defendant that is 1) not likely to flee or 2) pose a danger to another person or property.

Because almost 100 percent of January 6th defendants meet these qualifications and were granted bail by magistrate judges, Howell created an entire new set of factors that could keep a January 6th defendant in jail pre-trial. These new rules have been dubbed the “Crestman 6” factors, and have kept hundreds of January 6th defendants in pre-trial detention that they otherwise would not qualify for under the Bail Reform Act of 1984.

Specifically, the Bail Reform Act of 1984 permits the federal courts to base pretrial release decisions on (1) the risk of pretrial flight the defendant poses, and (2) the potential threat the defendant poses to the community or to specific individuals including the likelihood that the defendant would commit new crimes while on release.

“The DC District Court set aside all relevant court precedent to conjure up new rules that would adversely affect all January 6th Defendants—and President Donald J. Trump,” said top January 6th defense attorney Joseph McBride. “The illegal detention and subsequent mistreatment of January 6th Defendants is a stellar example of this fact.” McBride continued: “The Bail Reform Act of 1984 is the law of the land when deciding whether an accused person will go home or be remanded during the pendency of their trial. Under it, people can only be remanded if they are dangerous or a flight risk. The essence of the Act is simple: flight risks must be remanded to ensure their appearance in court, while dangerous persons must be remanded to ensure the community’s safety. The threshold for dangerousness is high: think El Chapo, not MAGA Grandma. As such, any fair application of the Bail Reform Act would have resulted in 99% of all January 6th Defendants being released on their recognizance after arrest. This is why the first cohort of January Sixers, whose bail hearings were heard in their home jurisdictions, were released on their own recognizance. Simply put, they were neither a flight risk nor dangerous under the meaning of the Act. Washington, however, wanted to send a message, which is why, in each case, it appealed the local magistrate’s decision and removed the hearing to DC, where 100% of the decisions to release were overturned. Innocent men were thrown into the Gulag. Question: How could this happen if the local and DC federal judge were applying the same law? Answer: DC Judges dispensed with the Bail Reform Act and made their own ‘law’. Beryl Howell, for instance, made up the Chrestman analysis because the Bail Reform Act was insufficiently punitive.This is how Howell single-handedly locked up dozens of innocent men. She incarcerated them not for being a flight risk or dangerous—but because they dared to support President Donald J. Trump.”

Below is a list of the new “rules” that Howell conjured up to only affect January 6th defendants. The considerations that can keep a J6 Defendant in pre-trial detention include whether a defendant:

has been charged with felony or misdemeanor offenses engaged in prior planning before arriving at the Capitol carried or used a dangerous weapon during the riot coordinated with other participants before, during, or after the riot assumed either a formal or a de facto leadership role in the assault by encouraging other rioters’

misconduct the nature of “the defendant’s words and movements during the riot,” including whether he “damaged

federal property,” “threatened or confronted federal officials or law enforcement, or otherwise promoted or celebrated

efforts to disrupt the certification of the electoral vote count during the riot.”

For every single other defendant in the United States of America, the only two factors that can keep someone in pretrial detention are:

they are a flight risk. they pose a serious danger threat to the community (and this must be proven, which is generally very difficult).

Thanks to the Dishonorable Judge Howell, there are now two sets of rules in America- one set for January 6th Defendants and Trump Supporters, and another set for everyone else.

“How is this happening in America?” asked Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “Why hasn’t this been taken to the Supreme Court? Will the GOP House actually do their job in 2024 and start investigating? As of right now they have DONE NOTHING TO INVESTIGATE THE DUE PROCES VIOLATIONS OF JANUARY 6TH DEFENDANTS and the overreach of these partisan judges.This Trump-hating Judge Howell has shredded the Constitution. They need to subpoena her immediately.”

3) JUDGE HOWELL OVER-TURNED AT LEAST FOURTEEN MAGISTRATE JUDGES OUTSIDE OF WASHINGTON D.C. IN A STAGGERING DISPLAY OF OVERREACH AND AUTHORITARIAN POWER NOT TYPICALLY WIELDED BY A JUDGE.

According to Articles of Impeachment drawn up for Congress’ use by advocacy group Condemned USA:

“Beryl Howell, then serving as Chief Judge of the District Court, violated multiple Canons by deciding cases with bias, prejudice, and discriminatory treatment based on partisan politics. Specifically, Howell over-ruled at least fourteen. Magistrate Judges (identified so far) from around the country who made decisions to release Defendants in prosecutions related to events on January 6, 2021, from detention while awaiting trial. Pre-conviction bail is not to be punishment nor a means of moral condemnation. Federal Judges cannot keep charged persons incarcerated out of dislike or disapproval. Bail is limited to ensuring that a Defendant will appear for trial and while awaiting trial will not be a danger to himself or the community. Congress requires Judges to consider any arrangements or circumstances that can be devised to minimize risks and deny bail only if no reasonable condition can achieve the requirements for release on bail. Yet Chief Judge Howell over-turned at least fourteen Magistrate Judges from different parts of the nation who had decided that individual Defendants should be released on bail pending trial, particularly under the presumption of innocence ahead of trial. Other Magistrates have also explained to Defendants that they would have released them on bail, but they considered it futile to do so because Chief Judge Howell would simply over-rule them and order detention without bail. One Defendant offered to surround his house, where he would be in home detention, with surveillance cameras controlled by Pre-Trial Services or the like and be deprived of use of phone or computer except with his attorney preparing for trial. He was denied. Over-turning fourteen Magistrates outside of Washington, D.C. reveals Howell’s bias and prejudgment steeped in the society and politics of D.C., and vindictiveness toward those disliked.”

4) JUDGE HOWELL PUBLICLY CAMPAIGNED FOR THE PROSECUTORS OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE TO RAMP UP PROSECUTIONS OF JANUARY 6TH DEFENDANTS.

In Article 2 of Condemned USA’s Impeachment papers:

“Judge Howell violated multiple Canons and the Constitutional architecture of the Federal Government’s three Branches of Government by publicly campaigning for the prosecutors of the U.S.Department of Justice to change their approach in indictments of and handling of prosecutions related to January 6, 2021. Howell repeatedly and very publicly attempted to change public perceptions of January 6, 2021, and to direct and dictate the prosecution decisions of the U.S. Department of Justice. Howell both seeking to define the terms of prosecutions brought before the Judiciary and also presiding over the resulting criminal court cases has violated her role as a Federal judge as a neutral arbiter required by Due Process. Howell abused her authority by seeking to manipulate public perception and – while pretending to be just suggesting despite the heavy, weighty hand of a Federal judge – directing prosecutors from a different Branch of the U.S. Government to alter their charging decisions and sentencing recommendations to her liking. Howell abused her office not merely to decide cases over which she presided consistent with Due Process but to attempt to change how January 6, 2021, was viewed politically and publicly far beyond the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse. Howell’s concern that “there continues to be a theme that what happened on Jan. 6 was a protest gone wrong by some people.” is a violation and abuse of her judicial role. It is not a Judge’s role to manage public relations, nor cure a “theme” in public discussion, particularly when the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Committee to Investigate the Attack on the U.S. Capitol was already busily spinning the topic with many hearings on national television. Howell did not have the authority nor was there any need for a Federal judge to tell the public and elected officials what to think beyond her courtroom, particularly months or years before any reliable evidence was admitted into an actual trial. Furthermore, Howell’s concern that “there continues to be a theme that what happened on Jan. 6 was a protest gone wrong by some people” depends upon the unconstitutional concept that everyone in the vicinity shares collectivist guilt. Only by Howell judging Defendants as a collective, not individually, could Howell claim a “theme.” And no evidence had yet been presented in any trial. Howell voiced a purely political opinion based on pre-judgment. Howell chastised the DOJ for not charging all Defendants more severely, uniformly, while long-term, veteran prosecutor James Pearce, with decades of experience with politically charged cases, tried to explain to Howell that “the Government pursues charges it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.” What if some Defendants clearly engaged in serious misconduct, while there isn’t proof regarding others? Howell demanded that the DoJ charge everyone much more severely across the board, regardless of the evidence, quality of evidence, and circumstances in each individual case.”

6) HOWELL HAS DEPRIVED DEFENDANTS OF THEIR DUE PROCESS RIGHTS TO PUT ON A DEFENSE AND CALL WITNESSES IN THEIR DEFENSE.

According to Condemned USA’s Articles of Impeachment:

“Howell also set a precedent that the rest of the District Court followed erroneously and illogically claiming that no official such as even then President Donald Trump can transform what is unlawful into what is lawful.”

Howell has prevented January 6th Defendants from making this defense, which would also imply that the defendants cannot use the defense that the Capitol Police allowed them in- therefore making their behavior lawful.

“Howell has deprived Defendants of their Due Process rights to put on a defense and call witnesses in their defense with a plainly irrational argument,” says legal expert Treniss Evans of Condemned USA.

Judge Howell violated Constitutional Due Process by destroying the essential attorney-client privilege. As but one example of many such instances by the Chief Judge and other District Judges of late, Howell shocked the legal and political world on March 2023, by ordering Donald Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran to testify against Corcoran’s client Trump before a Grand Jury concerning Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents allegedly locked in storage at Mar-a-Lago.

7) JUDGE HOWELL RESISTED GRANTING CHANGE OF VENUE TO JANUARY 6TH DEFENDANTS, DESPITE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE THAT THE JURY POOL IS BIASED.

As Chief Judge, Judge Howell resisted granting change of venue to January 6th Defendants, President Trump and Rudy Giuliani, despite overwhelming evidence she is privy to that establishes a fair trail under a D.C. jury is impossible for the Defendants.

According to Condemned USA:

“Howell has resisted change of venue of cases after the public is widely convinced that the Federal courts of D.C. are biased and cannot (will not) give Defendants like those from January 6, 2021, events a fair trial. When there is no valid reason, despite a little inconvenience in service of Due Process and public confidence in the Judiciary, the intense resistance to a change of venue becomes perceived proof in the public’s eye that the District Court is in fact biased. The more insistently Judges desperately cling to cases despite questions about perceived bias and partiality, the more strongly bias appears.”

8) JUDGE HOWELL VIOLATED MULTIPLE CANONS BY NOT RECUSING HERSELF AFTER ADMITTING SHE WAS PERSONALLY AFFECTED BY EVENTS OF JANUARY 6TH.

According to Condemned USA:

“Judge Howell violated multiple Canons by judging on the basis of personal knowledge having been personally affected by events of January 6, 2021. ‘While specifically referring to seeing National Guardsmen at the Capitol after the fact from the window of her Chambers office, this means that she could see also the entire events at the Capitol from her courthouse office window on January 6, 2021. If she could see the National Guard on Capitol Hill the day after, she could see the entire events all of January 6, 2021, including upon returning to her chambers from the courtroom for any lunch or break or at the end of the day. (If the courthouse were closed, this begs the question what caused its closure decided before that day? And if it were closed, then Howell was personally and directly affected by events of January 6th. Howell is therefore ineligible to sit as a judge on cases for which she is a witness, even if not called to testify.”

9) JUDGE HOWELL VIOLATED DUE PROCESS BY DESTROYING THE ESSENTIAL ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE IN A CASE INVOLVING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

According to Articles of Impeachment drafted by Condemned USA for Congress:

“Judge Howell violated Constitutional Due Process by destroying the essential attorney-client privilege. As but one example of many such instances by the Chief Judge and other District Judges of late, Howell shocked the legal and political world on March 17, 2023, by ordering Donald Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran to testify against Corcoran’s client Trump before a Grand Jury concerning Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents allegedly locked in storage at Mar-a-Lago. Calling Trump’s attorney before the Grand Jury is the worst possible intrusion because only the prosecution speaks to or provides evidence to the Grand Jury and targets are not present and do not have their counsel in the room with them and are unable to object. Corcoran being called as a witness would change his status from being able to act as attorney, requiring a different attorney to object.) Recently judges and prosecutors have suddenly brought the attorney-client privilege under attack, often under the pretext of the “crime/fraud exception.” The “crime/fraud exception” applies only where the attorney is involved in an on-going or future crime or fraud. There can never be any breach of the privilege concerning the client discussing with his attorney what happened in the past. Only when an attorney is helping a client plan or commit a crime – in the future (near or far) – can the privilege be breached. The privilege cannot be breached in a fishing expedition that confidential discussions between attorney and client “may have been part of an attempt to plan a crime.” Courts cannot breach the privilege to look for a reason to breach the privilege. An attorney no longer acting as an attorney but as a crime participant must be independently established before the privilege is breached. A creative sales pitch as to why maybe there might be some evidence of a crime within privileged information turns the privilege on its head. Furthermore, only those privileged materials closely related to planning or implementing a future or on-going crime can be examined. The exception does not allow widespread examination of all communications or documents, only those tightly related to a crime or fraud in which the attorney abandons his role as an attorney. Where the “crime/fraud exception” is established, only information tightly focused on those circumstances can be examined. Howell’s ruling shreds the protections of the Fourth Amendment and Due Process, because it allows prosecutors to go looking for something to justify after the fact their decision to go looking in privileged communications and documents. And then Howell allows that excuse to be used for a widespread, free-wheeling fishing expedition into privileged information and conversations.”

“Judge Howell must be investigated and removed from office,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “If We the People petition for these corrupt judges to be investigated, it is up to the Congress to oblige.”

And remember, in the end God wins.