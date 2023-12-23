Costco Sold $100 Million Worth Of Gold Bars In Three Months – But How Do You Own Gold if Money Is Tied Up In a Retirement Account?

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.
The demand for physical precious metals has been rising. Central banks have been buying ton after ton for two years. Even some U.S. states — like Tennessee — are filling their coffers with physical precious metals.
Seeing the demand, Costco is offering gold bars to members — and sold over $100 million worth in their last reported fiscal quarter.
The Epoch Times reported:
Wholesale retailer Costco sold more than $100 million worth of gold in the most recent quarter, with gold bars seeing high demand from customers.
“You’ve probably read about the fact that we’re selling one-ounce gold bars. We sold over $100 million of gold during the quarter [that ended Sept. 30],” Richard Galanti, the chief financial officer of Costco, said during an earnings call on Dec. 14. This was the first quarter of fiscal 2024 at Costco . . . .
. . . Earlier this month, spot gold prices hit an all-time intraday record high of $2,152. Spot gold was trading at roughly $1,200 in 2019. Analysts expect gold prices to remain elevated next year because of geopolitical uncertainty, potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and a weaker U.S. dollar.
Buying gold at Costco is great for those who have extra cash on hand — but what if you have money tied up in retirement accounts?
Is it possible to rollover or transfer retirement accounts into physical precious metals and keep the money tax-deferred?
Genesis Gold Group says, “Yes.”
Genesis Gold Group specializes in self-directed IRAs backed by gold and silver. As a Christian company, they believe this is an appropriate form of financial stewardship that puts Americans’ money on the fiscal high ground.
This isn’t “paper” or “virtual” gold or silver; Genesis Gold Group customers can physically see their precious metals at their convenience. And when it comes time to take a disbursement, they can convert to cash or have their precious metals shipped directly to their homes.
Click here to reserve an appointment with Genesis Gold Group.
Genesis Gold Group was given 5 stars by reviewers on the Better Business Bureau website. Here is what some of them say:
“Genesis Gold Group has been very helpful to me as a first time customer. They were very patient with me and answered every question I had. The process of moving my funds from my former account to Genesis Gold Group was straightforward and easy. I highly recommend their services.” — Brian B.
“Recently, I had two experiences with Genesis Gold Group and both were very easy transactions. My agent was very knowledgeable and informative about the products that I was interested in. I suggest that for anyone looking to move their retirement into tangible materials, Genesis Gold Group is the company to choose.” — Joyce R.
“Genesis Gold Group is a wonderful company to do business with. The staff are knowledgeable, courteous, and patient. They know I’ve had many questions before, during, and even after opening my Self-Directed IRA and everyone has been very kind and open. Start your Gold IRA with Genesis Gold Group without reservation!” — Gerald C.
To talk to Genesis Gold Group about owning precious metals via your retirement accounts, click here to reserve your appointment today.
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!