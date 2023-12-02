Conservative Patricia Bullrich Will Join Javier Milei’s Government as Argentina’s Security Minister, Vows to Wage a ‘Relentless Fight Against Drug Trafficking’

Argentine conservatives have joined forces with President-elect Javier Milei in the elections.

They were united in their objective: to guarantee they would get rid of the highly unsuccessful Peronists who destroyed the country’s economy.

And it seems that they will continue to support Milei in his administration.

Milei has picked conservative election campaign rival Patricia Bullrich as his security minister, his office said on Friday.

Many see this as another signal of the outsider libertarian selecting a ‘more moderate’ first Cabinet.

Reuters reported:

“Bullrich, who was the candidate for the main conservative opposition bloc, had been an early favorite in the polls to win the presidential election, but failed to reach the runoff between Milei and Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa. She then threw her weight behind Milei in the second round, bringing most of her center-right coalition with her and helping Milei post a strong win in the head-to-head vote last month. The new government will take office on Dec. 10.”

Bullrich was the security minister under former President Mauricio Macri (2015-19), and had promised in her campaign a ‘tough-on-crime stance’.

“‘Argentina needs order’, she said in a statement following her nomination. ‘We will be relentless against crime and we will wage a relentless fight against drug trafficking’. The Latin American nation is currently battling an economic crisis with triple-digit inflation, net reserves deep into the red and a $44 billion program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has veered off track.”

Buenos Aires Times reported:

“Bullrich’s record at the security portfolio is strong yet controversial. During her tenure, according to official data, the intentional homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants fell from 18.64 to 13.16 between 2015 and 2019. However, she was fiercely criticized by human rights groups for deploying a heavy-handed approach to policing and mocked for staging public relations events highlighting drug busts in which only low levels of narcotics were confiscated. ‘I have made a commitment to each and every one of you to achieve the profound change that society demands of us, and I will fight that battle from the place I am in today’, Bullrich said in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account reacting to the appointment. ‘Real change is possible if the law is applied in every corner of the country, evenly for everyone and without privileges. Argentina needs order. We will be implacable against crime and we will fight relentlessly against drug trafficking. It is simple: he who does it, pays for it’, she stressed.”

