Communist Lula Ignores Putin’s Condemnation, Wants Russian Leader to Visit Brazil for G20 in 2024

The government of Brazilian communist leader Lula da Silva has stated its desire to host a visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in 2024, which is set to take place in Brazil.

The decision to welcome the Russian autocrat to Brazil was announced by Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira. He conveyed this information in an interview with BBC News Brazil published on Wednesday, 27.

The Brazilian government’s signal to receive Putin has sparked controversy since the Russian president is the target of a prison sentence by the International Criminal Court, of which Brazil is a signatory.

In March of this year, the court issued an arrest warrant against Putin and other Russian government officials for alleged crimes committed during Russian military actions in Ukrainian territory.

The court is affiliated with the United Nations and adjudicates war crimes. As a signatory to the treaty, experts argue that Brazil could be obligated to execute Putin’s arrest if he sets foot on national territory.

Regarding the possibility of Putin’s arrest in Brazil, Mr. Vieira stated:

“We will not take any initiative for that to happen.”

Vieira’s statement aligns with the position of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who declared in September of this year that Putin would not be arrested.

“What I can say is that, if I am the president of Brazil and if he comes to Brazil, there is no reason for him to be arrested,” stated Lula in an interview with an Indian TV channel.