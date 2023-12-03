Commie Pope Calls for Elimination of Fossil Fuels in Historic Speech at Cop28 Conference

Pope Francis is a very dangerous man.
The first Communist pope called on the complete elimination of fossil fuels during his speech at the Cop28 Conference in Dubai.
Francis was too sick to deliver the speech so Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, delivered the speech to the conference.
It is widely known that ending fossil fuels would kill off a significant percentage of the world’s population. And every year nine times more people die from freezing than from heat-related causes.
Does the commie Pope Francis really support this?
The Daily Mail reported
Pope Francis has called for the elimination of fossil fuels in an historic speech to the UN climate conference Cop28 in Dubai.
He said: ‘Destruction of the environment is an offence against God, a sin . . . that greatly endangers all human beings, especially the most vulnerable in our midst and threatens to unleash a conflict between generations.
‘Are we working for a culture of life or a culture of death? To all of you I make this heartfelt appeal: Let us choose life!’
The Pope also called for a ‘decisive acceleration’ in energy efficiency, renewable sources, eliminating fossil fuels and educating people to do without them.