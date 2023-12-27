Comedian John Cleese’s “Joke” Comparing Donald Trump To Adolf Hitler Falls Flat

Legendary comedian and Monty Python actor John Cleese shared a “joke” on social media comparing ways Nazi leader Adolf Hitler is preferable to President Donald Trump.

Cleese wrote, “Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump: He fought for his country, He never used a teleprompter, He was nice to dogs, He wrote his own books, He never played golf, He wasn’t a big fat slob.”

Five ways Trump is preferable to Hitler

1. He doesn’t practice…

— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 27, 2023

Cleese then expanded on qualities that make Donald Trump preferable to Hitler but could only “manage’ two examples, “He doesn’t practice genocide,” and “He has nicer hair.”

I should have thought that was obvious to any idiot If not to anyone else… https://t.co/pSppvv2bwe — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 27, 2023

After backlash, Cleese addressed the controversy.

“I would like to apologize for my last tweet,” he wrote. “It was a very bad joke, especially on Boxing Day.”

I would like to apologise for my last tweet It was a very bad joke, especially on Boxing Day — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 27, 2023

Despite the clunky and unfunny joke, Cleese has fought for the right for people to express their opinions, however unpoplular, and eschews cancel culture.

In October, he was one of 136 journalists, intellectuals, scientists, and others who signed The Westminster Declaration, which calls on the government to uphold the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and to refrain from censoring politically motivated speech, dissenting voices, and political opinion.

He has expressed his concerns about modern society’s rampant hypersensitivity and notes he avoids visiting college campuses due to political correctness.

In 2022, Cleese joined the British “free speech” channel GB News.

Cleese has previously blasted cancel culture, calling it a “tragedy.”

