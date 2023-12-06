Civil Rights Lawyers Warn Woke Illinois Schools’ Racially Segregated AP Classes are ‘Unconstitutional’

Social justice warriors in Illinois have determined that “separate but equal” is their new mantra.

In May, The Gateway Pundit reported on the controversy surrounding AP classes encouraging segregation at a suburban Chicago high school. Now, civil rights attorneys are blasting the school, calling the program unconstitutional.

According to Evanston Township High School (ETHS), racially segregated English and math classes are meant ‘to boost minority students’ scores.’

Superintendent Marcus Campbell told the Evanstonian the segregated classes provide students of color “a different, more familiar setting to kids who feel really anxious about being in an AP class.”

The original course description for an AP Calculus course at the school read, “This code for the course is restricted to students who identify as Black, all genders.”

A second AP course was restricted to students who identify as “Latinx, all genders.”

After their woke agenda circulated online, Chicago reporter Dan Proft shared that the school updated the course descriptions with no explanation, but the push to encourage segregated enrollment remained.

The term “restricted” was replaced with, “while open to all students, this option section of the course is intended to support students who identify as ‘latinx’ or ‘black.’”

UPDATE: Evanston H.S.’ neo-segregation of AP Calc classes. Today ETHS made unannounced, unexplained language changes to their course descriptions. Fails to cure the Title VI wrong unless they also offer sections “intended to support students who identify” as white, Asian, et al. pic.twitter.com/qimQp9nAhv — Dan Proft (@DanProft) May 1, 2023

Civil rights attorneys are blasting the district’s segregation as “unconstitutional.”

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

William Trachman, a former official in the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, said that the Title VI law that bans race discrimination by federally funded programs “does not distinguish between mandatory and optional activities.” And David Bernstein, an expert on civil rights law at George Mason Law School, said the segregated courses were “blatantly unconstitutional.” “There is no way that could possibly pass legal muster if someone sued,” he told the Washington Free Beacon. A spokesman for the Evanston school district did not respond to a request for comment. Whether or not these programs are tossed out in court, it is chilling to see the pervasiveness of a new ideology of “separate but equal” on the left. Racially segregated classes are now available in Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and Oakland. In Evanston itself, the program at issue represents an extension of an initiative last spring in which two math classes were restricted to “students who identify as black,” on the one hand, and “to students who identify as Latinx.”

Old Left: Black educational outcomes are poor because black students are not in integrated schools. New Left: Black educational outcomes are poor because black students are in integrated schools. Neither is true. The causes lie elsewhere. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 27, 2023

Evanston has a history of being a woke utopia.

It became the first U.S city to issue slavery reparations.

Radical abortion cult members surrounded pro-life lawyer Thomas Brejcha’s, Evanston home in July, 2022, damaging Brejcha’s property and throwing smoke bombs.

In 2021, the school district was hit with a lawsuit alleging violations of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause as well as statutory violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The suit claimed that the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 was engaged in “treating individuals differently because of their race.”