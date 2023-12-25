A CHRISTMAS EVE WISH: Good, Faithful Americans Must Demand a Change of Venue for January 6 Defendants

Change of Venue for January 6th Defendants Must Be Granted-

Fifty Years of Case Law Destroyed by Data Science & Psychology

Treniss Evans and Condemned USA are, once again, leading the charge for Justice with a brilliant approach to analyzing the problem, leaving no doubt under any objective review that DC is utterly incapable of seating an unbiased jury. Ironically appropriate – Evans uses left-leaning institutional teachings and implemented government policies to prove his theory. The DOJ is now in the proverbial rock and hard place fighting the accepted science you are told to shut up and accept.

Before Evans’s work to apply the data science frontier, woefully sad polls representing 1,200 people were used in the motions to change venue. Compared to over 250,000,000 United States Citizens’ collective data history used to make up the data dumped on the DOJ in the Fischer filing. Merry Christmas to the January 6th community as they open and read this unique and fact-filled motion on change of venue from attorney George Pallas.

The right to a fair trial before a jury of peers is a crucial component of Constitutional due process rights in America. While most of America recognizes January 6th defendants cannot find such a thing in the District of Columbia, no one has been able to definitively prove it in court to secure a change of venue. Evans refused to let this go, delivered on his promise to prove the theory, and dismantled over fifty years of legal precedent. Using both the data and the psychological sciences with current and accepted data to prove his point. Evans excitedly pointed to the team of “patriots” and assured us this was no lone-wolf effort to carry his years-old effort over the finish line.

In preparation for a December 18th filing in the case of A.J. Fischer, defendant Fischer, and Evans worked together with Brad Raksalas of Watch Post Analytics and Defense Attorney George Pallas to lay out the egregious consequences of implicit bias in DC and how it is clearly identified through analysis of Google Trends Research. Evans stated the filing represents “an exacting new frontier of irrefutable legal proof akin to fingerprinting and DNA evidence.”

** READ the full argument and review the associated data HERE **

While the DC District Court is typically to rubber stamp denials on change of venue Fischer’s argument used the exact same data source introduced as evidence in the civil case brought against Rudy Giuliani by Ruby Freeman and admitted by Judge Beryl Howell -Ironically Howell was the Chief Judge of D.C., who created the standards for Jan 6th cases. Page two of Fischer’s 31-page motion states, “The issue of venue change should be addressed considering this data. To not do so would be to ignore the advances of technology and its usefulness in adjudicating future court cases.” Fischer individually uncovered some of the most impactful evidence through his dedication to proving the team’s theory.

What the data shows is a horrendously biased media operation to solidify the insurrection narrative in the hearts and minds of an already subconsciously biased DC jury pool. The uncomfortable fact the DC Court must consider is that many in the District are now proven to be incapable of setting aside political views and ingrained prejudicial perceptions to provide January 6th defendants with the fair trial they deserve — a fair trial guaranteed by the supreme law of the land.

As stated in the December 18th filing by A.J. Fischer, the collaborative work initiated by Condemned USA more than a year ago establishes four indisputable facts:

1) The saturation of J6 coverage by media outlets in DC dwarfs that of any other District in the United States.

2) Residents of DC consume more J6 media stories than any other federal district in the United States.

3) Implicit/inherent bias in DC is more pronounced on this issue due to the disproportionate exposure and consumption of media concerning the events of January 6.”

4) Jurors can in no way be instructed to disregard such bias as it is proven that “implicit bias” is driven by the subconscious mind

The evidence is clear Fischer should successfully move his trial to the Middle District of Florida, signaling a positive turning point for hundreds of January 6th defendants nationwide. If President Trump’s appeal for immunity is denied and Jack Smith’s prosecution moves forward in DC District Court, a change of venue could be the only real chance for a full acquittal. The time to support innovation and “Hold the line” with great patriots who refuse to fail is now! Join these men in the battle for America in the courts of D.C. by supporting your great patriots below!

**JOIN Condemned USA in the FIGHT for Due Process and Justice for January 6 with a contribution HERE **