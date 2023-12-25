Christmas Eve Flashback: DONALD TRUMP WILDLY CHEERED at Christmas Eve Church Service

President-elect Donald Trump was applauded and cheered by parishioners as he and his wife arrived for a Christmas Eve service around 10:30 p.m. EST at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida according to reports. The church was the site of Trump’s 2005 wedding to soon to be First Lady Melania Trump.

Florida parishioners cheer for Trump tonight as he arrives for Christmas Eve mass pic.twitter.com/WF08gtF5OM — Chris Snyder (@ChrisSnyderFox) December 25, 2016

The pool report was posted to Twitter by Time’s Zeke Miller:

Pool: President-elect Trump is attending church pic.twitter.com/YOIRXfhFXA — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 25, 2016

The service is being streamed live at this link.

Trump Street Team's Erwin sitting across from Trump at Christmas Eve service Episcopal Church of Bethesda by the sea | Midnight Mass pic.twitter.com/arJslEDSlx — PPV-TAHOE – News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) December 25, 2016

The Palm Beach Post reported Trump received a standing ovation from the congregation when he arrived at the church.

Here’s a wonderful video at the church tonight:

