Christmas Eve Flashback: DONALD TRUMP WILDLY CHEERED at Christmas Eve Church Service

by

President-elect Donald Trump was applauded and cheered by parishioners as he and his wife arrived for a Christmas Eve service around 10:30 p.m. EST at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida according to reports. The church was the site of Trump’s 2005 wedding to soon to be First Lady Melania Trump.

“Florida parishioners cheer for Trump tonight as he arrives for Christmas Eve mass”

The pool report was posted to Twitter by Time’s Zeke Miller:

“Pool: President-elect Trump is attending church”

The service is being streamed live at this link.

“Trump Street Team’s Erwin sitting across from Trump at Christmas Eve service Episcopal Church of Bethesda by the sea | Midnight Mass”

The Palm Beach Post reported Trump received a standing ovation from the congregation when he arrived at the church.

Here’s a wonderful video at the church tonight:

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

