Chinese Exchange Student Allegedly Breaks Into NBA Star Steph Curry’s Home, Bench Warrant Issued

An 18-year-old exchange student from China has been issued an arrest warrant after he allegedly broke into the home of NBA star Steph Curry’s California home.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s office reported that 18-year-old Sheng Gao was scheduled to appear before Redwood City’s misdemeanor court on Thursday for allegedly breaking into Curry’s home. However, Gao failed to appear in court.

A judge has since issued a bench warrant for Gao.

According to CBS, Gao took a bus from his Cupertino home to Curry’s Atherton mansion.

As Gao arrived at Curry’s home, he pressed the call and ring button on the gate’s intercom system, and the gate opened.

The 18-year-old then walked to Curry’s unlocked front door and went to the living room, where he asked a nanny for Curry’s signature.

The nanny quickly called authorities, and Gao was later detained and issued a citation that required Gao to attend court on December 7.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an exchange student from China who is accused of breaking into Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s home in San Mateo County, prosecutors said. https://t.co/aKRaJYwYXk — CBS News Bay Area (@KPIXtv) December 12, 2023

Per CBS:

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s office said 18-year-old Sheng Gao was scheduled to appear in Redwood City misdemeanor court on Thursday for his arraignment. Gao failed to appear in court and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest, with bail on the warrant set at $500. According to prosecutors, Gao took a bus from his Cupertino home on Oct. 15 to Atherton to search for the home of the four-time NBA champion to allegedly get an autograph. When he arrived in the wealthy Peninsula enclave, Gao spoke to a woman who pointed out Curry’s residence. Around 5:50 p.m., prosecutors said he walked up to the gate, pushed the “call” and “ring” buttons on the intercom and the gate opened. According to the DA’s office, Gao then walked onto the property and through the home’s unlocked front door. The suspect was soon confronted by a nanny who demanded to know what he was doing at the home, he responded that he wanted Curry’s “signature.”

In recent years, the NBA has garnered close ties to China.

READ: