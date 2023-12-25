CBS: Sources Claim Hired Gun Jack Smith Has “Sprawling” Evidence Against Trump (VIDEO)

Another day, another leak.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has “sprawling” evidence against President Trump, CBS News reporter Robert Costa said citing sources.

“Based on our reporting at CBS News, the special counsel has phone records,” Robert Costa said. “He has memos and diary entries from key witnesses, like former Vice President Mike Pence, key eyewitness testimony from people who are inside the Oval Office with Trump.”

Robert Costa continued, “But they had something in the special counsel’s office the January 6th Committee never had which is subpoena power to really go deep with witnesses and not just get public testimony and some depositions. They’ve gone deep and I’ve talked to people who participated in this investigation as lawyers, sometimes even as witnesses.”

“And it’s evident to me, based on my conversations with sources, that Jack Smith has a sprawling case against former President Donald Trump,” Costa said.

CBS reporter Jan Crawford appeared on “Face the Nation” on Saturday where she predicted the US Supreme Court would rule against Trump’s immunity argument.

“They are not going to rule that he is immune from criminal prosecution,” she says. “And I don’t think it’s even going to be close. It could be 9-0,” CBS reporter Jan Crawford said.

.@JanCBS predicts that in 2024 the Supreme Court "is not going to save Donald Trump" from the federal Jan. 6 criminal trial. "They are not going to rule that he is immune from criminal prosecution," she says. "And I don't think it's even going to be close. It could be 9-0."

The US Supreme Court last week denied Jack Smith’s request to for a ruling on Trump’s immunity argument.

Jack Smith last Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

President Trump last Wednesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject Jack Smith’s request to expedite the ruling on his immunity argument.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

“In 234 years of American history, no president ever faced criminal prosecution for his official acts. Until 19 days ago, no court had ever addressed whether immunity from such prosecution exists,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in Wednesday’s filing, according to CBS News. “To this day, no appellate court has addressed it. The question stands among the most complex, intricate, and momentous issues that this Court will be called on to decide.”

Jack Smith skipped over the appellate court and went straight to the US Supreme Court on Trump’s immunity claims.

Jack Smith will now have to wait for the US Circuit Court of Appeals for DC to make a decision. Oral arguments begin on January 9, 2024.

The US Supreme Court may consider the appeal after the appellate court does, however there is a chance that the SCOTUS won’t take up this case in this term.

President Trump on Saturday filed his opening brief at the appeals court in support of his claim for presidential immunity from prosecution.

The three-judge panel on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals which will decide the case: Karen Henderson (George H.W. Bush appointee), Michelle Childs (Biden appointee), Florence Pan (Biden appointee).