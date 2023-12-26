Catholic Priest Edward Beck Claims Christmas is a Story About a “Palestinian Jew” Refugee in an “Occupied” Land (VIDEO)

During a recent CNN interview featuring three faith leaders—Catholic Father Edward Beck, Rabbi Angela Buchtal from Central Synagogue, and Imam Abdul Rauf, the founder of the Cordova House.

The discussion became contentious when Father Beck made comparisons between the biblical story of Christmas and current Middle Eastern conflicts, particularly those involving Israel and Hamas.

CNN contributor Father Beck, in his attempt to address those feeling “hopeless,” inadvertently touched a nerve by characterizing Jesus with politically charged terms.

“I don’t think, poppy, we get an answer for the why, but I think the message of Christmas is that god enters into it with us and we’re not alone in it. What I’m so struck by is that the story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew. How often do you find those words put together. A Palestinian Jew born into a time when his country was occupied, right? They can’t find a place for her to even give birth, his mother. They’re homeless. They eventually have to flee as refugees into Egypt, no less. I mean, you can’t make up the parallels to our current world situation right now. So in some way that is who we believe god becomes. Born into that situation and yet that very man Jesus says, love one another. Love your enemies. There is hope. There is light in the darkness. I’m attesting to that. So somehow that god enters that experience of suffering and that struggle and is actually born into it, that is what is so miraculous about the celebration for me.”

Jesus is a Jew from the land of Israel, often referred to as Judea, which was under Roman occupation during his lifetime.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

The ahistorical myth that Jesus was a Palestinian is often rooted in nationalist propaganda designed to erase Jewish history and memory, a centuries-old system of anti-Jewish oppression. In reality, Jesus was a proud, observant Jew who lived in his indigenous homeland of Judea and Galilee – from manger to grave. The myth that Jesus was Palestinian, a ploy designed to invite Christians to support Palestinian nationalism, often morphs into deliberate efforts to deny Jews their history, indigeneity, and right to sovereignty in Israel. Ironically, as Jews seek to combat rising antisemitism, now might be a good time to set the record straight on Christianity’s most important figure. According to Christian sources, Jesus was born a Jew and he lived in a Jewish kingdom located in much of modern Israel, where Jews have now lived consecutively for 3,000 years. Importantly, Jesus hailed from the Jewish kingdom of Judea (also known as Judah), “the southern province of [historic] Israel.” Matthew painstakingly detailed that Jesus was “born in Bethlehem in Judea” (Matthew 2:1) and that he preached throughout Galilee and Judea (Matthew 19:1). Jesus also surely prayed as a Jew at the Temple in Jerusalem, which he referred to as a “house of prayer” when citing Isaiah, according to Matthew 21:13. Unsurprisingly, “Palestine” is never referenced in the New Testament, according to Middle Eastern historian Bernard Lewis. That is because during Jesus’s lifetime, “Palestine” never existed.

