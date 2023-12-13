Call Hamas: Israeli Ambassador Trolls UN General Assembly During Vote on Ceasefire Resolution That Ignored Islamist Terror Group

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan masterfully trolled the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday during a debate on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict that ignored mention of the Islamist terror group Hamas that instigated the current war with Israel with the October 7 terror attack launched from Gaza. Erdan told the General Assembly members to call Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to demand the release pf the hostages held by Hamas and for the terror group to lay down their arms and surrender, saying those acts would bring about a lasting ceasefire. Erdan held up a poster with the phone number for Hamas headquarters in Gaza.
“During today’s emergency meeting in the @UN General Assembly on the Israel-Hamas war, I made clear to all the ambassadors before the vote: if you want a real ceasefire, call the Hamas offices in Gaza and ask for Yahya Sinwar. Tell him that when Hamas lays down its weapons, turns itself in and returns all the hostages, then there will be a real ceasefire that will last forever.”
בדיון הדחוף בעצרת הכללית הבהרתי לכל השגרירים לפני ההצבעה: אם אתם רוצים הפסקת אש אמיתית, תתקשרו למשרדי חמאס בעזה ותבקשו את יחיא סינוואר. תגידו לו שכאשר חמאס יניחו את נשקם, יסגירו את עצמם ויחזירו את כל החטופים, אז תהיה הפסקת אש אמיתית שתימשך לתמיד.
The ceasefire resolution passed with 153 votes, with the U.S. among ten nations voting against and 23 abstentions. Two amendments calling out Hamas by name, one by the U.S. and the other by Austria, were rejected.
Resolution adopted
The vote on the main resolution is as follows: For: 153 Against: 10 Abstaining: 23
The resolution has passed by a large majority, securing the needed two-thirds of members. Widespread applause rings out around the General Assembly Hall.
Text of the adopted resolution
Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations
The General Assembly,
Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,
Recalling its resolutions regarding the question of Palestine,
Recalling also all relevant Security Council resolutions,
Taking note of the letter dated 6 December 2023 from the Secretary-General, under Article 99 of the Charter of the United Nations, addressed to the President of the Security Council,
Taking note also of the letter dated 7 December 2023 from the CommissionerGeneral of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East addressed to the President of the General Assembly,
Expressing grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population, and emphasizing that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law,
1. Demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire;
2. Reiterates its demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians;
3. Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access;
4. Decides to adjourn the tenth emergency special session temporarily and to authorize the President of the General Assembly at its most recent session to resume its meeting upon request from Member States.
4:24 PM
Amendments fail to pass
The second draft amendment from the US sees 84 in favour, 62 against and 25 abstaining. Again, the amendment fails.
4:22 PM
The first draft amendment has secured 89 for, 61 against and 20 abstentions. This means the Austrian amendment fails under the two-thirds rule.
The amendments
Austria has proposed an amendment, that inserts the phrase, “held by Hamas and other groups” in relation to the hostages still being held by Palestinian militants in Gaza, as well as inserting the word “immediate” in reference to ensuring humanitarian access.
The US amendment reflects its continued point of contention regarding Hamas, which it designates as a terrorist group, calling for wording to be inserted “unequivocally” rejecting and condemning “the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages” as the first operative paragraph.