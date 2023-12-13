Call Hamas: Israeli Ambassador Trolls UN General Assembly During Vote on Ceasefire Resolution That Ignored Islamist Terror Group

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan masterfully trolled the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday during a debate on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict that ignored mention of the Islamist terror group Hamas that instigated the current war with Israel with the October 7 terror attack launched from Gaza. Erdan told the General Assembly members to call Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to demand the release pf the hostages held by Hamas and for the terror group to lay down their arms and surrender, saying those acts would bring about a lasting ceasefire. Erdan held up a poster with the phone number for Hamas headquarters in Gaza.



“During today’s emergency meeting in the @UN General Assembly on the Israel-Hamas war, I made clear to all the ambassadors before the vote: if you want a real ceasefire, call the Hamas offices in Gaza and ask for Yahya Sinwar. Tell him that when Hamas lays down its weapons, turns itself in and returns all the hostages, then there will be a real ceasefire that will last forever.”

בדיון הדחוף בעצרת הכללית הבהרתי לכל השגרירים לפני ההצבעה: אם אתם רוצים הפסקת אש אמיתית, תתקשרו למשרדי חמאס בעזה ותבקשו את יחיא סינוואר. תגידו לו שכאשר חמאס יניחו את נשקם, יסגירו את עצמם ויחזירו את כל החטופים, אז תהיה הפסקת אש אמיתית שתימשך לתמיד. צפו ורטווטו>> pic.twitter.com/1KDWtEm11R — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) December 12, 2023

The ceasefire resolution passed with 153 votes, with the U.S. among ten nations voting against and 23 abstentions. Two amendments calling out Hamas by name, one by the U.S. and the other by Austria, were rejected.

UNGA calls for ceasefire in Gaza in a 153 to 10 vote and rejected amendments that would have condemned Hamas for the Oct 7th attack. pic.twitter.com/3VtjAiPlCC — Michele Kelemen (@michelekelemen) December 12, 2023

