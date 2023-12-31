BREAKING… Ukraine Bombs Belgorod, Russia – Missile Strike Kills 20, 100+ Injured – Putin Calls for Emergency Meeting

** Ukrainian forces reportedly bombed Belgorod, Russia using NATO-supplied weapons.

** Reports of at least 20 dead and over one hundred injured.

** Putin calls for an emergency meeting.

This is seen as a desperation move by Zelensky as Ukrainian forced continue to lose ground in eastern Ukraine.

JUST IN: ⚠️ Ukraine purportedly bombs civilian areas in Belgorod city, using NATO-SUPPLIED WEAPONS from the Czech Republic causing the deaths of 14 civilians, 2 children and injuring more than 100. Russia announces emergency meeting, blames US..pic.twitter.com/tXvxrBLpvb — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 30, 2023

ABC.net.AU reported:

Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city Belgorod has killed 18 people, including two children, and injured 111, emergency services and Russian officials say. Russian officials accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack, which included the use of cluster bombs, the day after an 18-hour aerial Russian barrage across Ukraine that killed at least 39 civilians. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told state media Russia had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the incident. “Today, the Kyiv regime attempted an indiscriminate combined strike on the city of Belgorod with two ‘Olkha’ missiles in a banned cluster configuration, as well as Czech-made Vampire rockets,” the Defence Ministry said in a Telegram posting, adding that most rockets had been shot down.

Belgorod is north of the Ukrainian border.



Russia responded to the attack at the United Nations.

From the tweet:

The main thing from the speech of the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzi: ▪️The attack on Belgorod is a pre-planned terrorist attack against a peaceful city; ▪️All organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Belgorod will be punished ▪️The Kiev regime, in impotent rage, is trying to kill as many Russian people as possible; ▪️The more threats Russia creates, the tougher it will respond to them; ▪️For the US and UK, supporting Ukraine is a commercial enterprise.

Russia spoke at the UN Security Council on the shelling of Belgorod The main thing from the speech of the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzi: ▪️The attack on Belgorod is a pre-planned terrorist attack against a peaceful city; ▪️All… pic.twitter.com/1n1qXpz8hQ — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) December 31, 2023

More from CBS News.