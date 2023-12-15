BREAKING: DC Judge Orders America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani to Pay $148 Million to Two Former Georgia Election Workers

A DC jury has ruled that Rudy Giuliani owes plaintiffs $148 MILLION in Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss’ lawsuit against Giuliani for alleged defamation after he claimed the two women contributed to voter fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election.

VERDICT: Jury orders Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 MILLION to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for defamation and intentional emotional distress caused by false election fraud claims. Details in story: https://t.co/kDI3atu0Ge — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 15, 2023

On Thursday, attorneys for Ruby Freeman asked the jury to award just $24 million to each plaintiff plus money for emotional distress and punitive damages. The jury added an additional $100 million to Ruby and Shaye’s massive demand.

WUSA 9 reports,

WASHINGTON — A jury awarded two former Georgia election workers $148 million in damages Thursday in their defamation suit against former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Jurors deliberated for a day-and-a-half before awarding Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss $73 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

During Ruby Freeman’s testimony on Wednesday, attorneys played audio recordings and displayed images of messages they claimed she received as a result of Rudy Giuliani’s statements and social media posts following the 2020 Presidential Election. Freeman further testified that she was increasingly fearful during and after the January 6 protests in DC.

The attorneys also played audio recordings of Trump telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about the women and demanding Raffensperger investigate while noting the phrase “Where’s Ruby?” was trending. All the attorneys needed to do was link Giuliani to President Trump’s attempts to uncover voter fraud in the 2020 election and the events on January 6, 2021.

Rudy didn’t stand a chance against the all-things-Trump-hating jury. This is just more proof that all odds are stacked high against Giuliani and conservatives in the DC Kangaroo Courts.

In August of this year, Obama-appointed DC Judge Beryl Howell decided that Rudy Giuliani was legally liable for defaming Ruby and Shaye because he was late in producing relevant evidence to the election workers’ attorneys. So she pronounced Rudy guilty of the crime! We later learned that Rudy could not turn over the documents to the attorneys because he was not holding the information – investigators were holding it in another case against Rudy. It appears investigators may have lost a significant portion of the information that was turned over.

The jury was given instructions on Thursday to deliberate on a dollar amount they think is appropriate for Rudy Giuliani to pay in damages to Ruby and Shaye.

As The Gateway Pundit reported Wednesday, Giuliani told reporters after day three of the trial that the truth would come “very, very shortly,” and he was expected to testify on Thursday.

However, the Defense rested its case on Thursday after deciding not to call Giuliani to the stand. Giuliani is expected to appeal the case.

** Please Donate to Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Defense Fund HERE!

Before the jury was brought in to hear closing arguments Thursday morning, Ruby and Shaye were observed snickering, laughing, and gossiping. In the eyes of this reporter, they looked like they were having fun. Shaye even looked back at the gallery with a huge smile on her face. However, after the jury was brought in and during closing arguments, they looked angry, in this writer’s opinion, and Shaye appeared to be wiping tears and fanning her face with a tissue.

These two ladies were likely expecting a massive payout in the far-left DC court, and they got it.