BOOM: U.S. Navy Obliterates Iran-Backed Houthi Terrorists in the Red Sea – Sinks Three Rebel Boats and Kills Every Militant Aboard Following Latest Ship Attack

U.S. Navy helicopters sunk three Iran-backed Houthi rebel boats and killed their entire crews in self-defense after the terrorists attacked a container ship in the Red Sea.

This news comes hours after Houthis in Yemen fired two ballistic missiles “toward” two U.S. warships in the Red Sea while they were aiding a merchant ship called the Maersk Hangzhou that a Houthi missile had previously struck as the Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported. the USS Gravely shot down the two ballistic missiles.

U.S. CENTCOM command revealed Sunday morning that four Houthi boats attacked the Maersk Hangzhou again by firing small arms and crew-served weapons. They got within 20 meters of the vessel and attempted to take it over.

A contract-embarked security team on the container ship then returned fire in self-defense. The Maersk Hangzhou issued a distress call to alert the U.S. Navy, which came to the ship’s aid.

Iranian-backed Houthi small boats attack merchant vessel and U.S. Navy helicopters in Southern Red Sea On Dec. 31 at 6:30am (Sanaa time) the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed…

The Navy issued warnings to Houthis, who responded by firing weapons at the helicopters. This turned out to be a poor move on their part.

The U.S. Navy struck back, promoting three of the four boats to submarines and killing every single terrorist (10 total) aboard. The fourth boat managed to escape the scene.

CENTCOM command reported there was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment.

Axios’ Barak Ravid reports this is the most significant engagement by U.S. forces against the Iranian-backed Houthis since they started attacking ships in the Red Sea after the Gaza war began,

While the Maersk Hangzhou vessel is safe and unharmed, the company has halted all sailing on the Red Sea for 48 hours, according to Reuters.

While the Houthi have terrorized the Red Sea, the worthless Biden regime has refused to attack a single Houthi base in response over the past three months.

Their weakness has only emboldened our enemies and put our allies in graver danger.