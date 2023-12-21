Bobby Kennedy Jr. Shows True Character, Condemns Colorado’s Move to Block Trump from Ballot – Something DeSantis, Haley and Joe Biden REFUSE to Do

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Supreme Court of Democrat-appointed justices ruled the state will not allow President Donald Trump ‘s name on the state’s ballots for the 2024 election. They claim this is due to his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot – something he’s never been charged for or convicted of.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

This undemocratic move is unprecedented in the history of the United States except for one other time.

Back in 1860 the Democrats removed Abraham Lincoln’s name from the ballots in their slave states. Republican Abe Lincoln went on to win the election anyway.

After the news broke Republicans Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis both refused to condemn this tyrannical act by the Democrat Party.

Instead, former Governor Nikki Haley attacked President Trump telling Iowa Public Radio the country will not “survive” another Trump term.

And, Governor Ron DeSantis told his supporters the Colorado removal of Trump from ballot was “part of a scheme to secure his nomination.”

Both DeSantis and Haley refused to join Vivek Ramaswamy and withdraw from the Colorado primary until President Trump’s name was reinstated.

One Democrat who showed his true character was Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Robert condemned the tyrannical actions by the Colorado Supreme Court.

Trump blocked from the ballot in Colorado. When a court in another country disqualifies an opposition candidate from running, we say, “That’s not a real democracy.” Now it’s happening here. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 20, 2023

Robert is the real deal.

