Bishop Strickland Leads the Revolt Against Globalist Pope Francis – Conservative Catholics Won’t Incorporate His ‘Gay Couple Blessings’ in the Life of the Church

During his entire papacy, Francis has slowly but surely chipped away at Catholic dogma in favor of a ‘modern’ interpretation of the function of the Church.

If you ask Conservative Catholics around the world, they will call it his ‘efforts to destroy the Church’.

The process has taken a quickened pace of late, after Francis’ controversial and divisive Synod, with the pontiff now openly waging war on what he called a ‘backwardness’ of some Catholic conservatives in the United States, arguing they had replaced faith with political ideology.

Talk about projection! But now, Conservatives are fighting back, led in part by US Bishop Joseph Strickland, that some call ‘the red-pilled Shepherd’.

Newsweek reported:

“Bishop Joseph Strickland, a firebrand who has frequently railed against what he has described as “woke” values, has urged fellow members of the clergy to ignore a declaration from the Vatican that blessing same-sex couples should be allowed.

In a document released on Monday, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez mooted the ‘possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church’s perennial teaching on marriage’.”

Catholic Church dogma regards same-sex relationships as a sin, and it hasn’t changed. But Francis attempts to circumvent that with his instructions.

His ‘progressive’ ideas, like ‘atheists can go to heaven’ and his open acceptance of homosexuals and his ‘softer stance’ on abortions and remarriage are all rejected by Conservatives in the Church.

“We really simply need to be a united voice saying ‘no, we will not respond to this, we will not incorporate this into the life of the church,’ because we simply must say no,” Strickland told LifeSiteNews, a conservative Catholic outlet, in response to the document.

‘I ask my brother bishops that we all join with a voice of strength and joy in these last days of advent and say no to this latest document and ask for a clarification of the true teachings of our Catholic faith’, he added.”

Strickland was removed him from the Diocese of Tyler, Texas’s in November after a series of social media posts criticizing Pope Francis.

“Strickland later said that one of the reasons for his removal was his refusal to implement a 2021 restriction by Pope Francis on celebrating the old Latin Mass. He said at the time: ‘I stand by all the things that were listed as complaints against me’.”

